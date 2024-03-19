Sydney Sweeney wants to 'push the boundaries' in acting, doesn't like to rehearse

Sydney Sweeney is ready to push the limits of what movie fans expect to see from her on the big screen.

In an interview with Variety, Sweeney opened up about the "riskiness" of taking on a role in the horror, "Immaculate," a switch from her recent genre of films, including the romantic comedy, "Anyone But You."

"I love finding places that I didn’t know I could unlock — pushing the boundaries and the limits of what people expect to see from me," she told the outlet. "I wish that I had a formulaic answer for how I did it. But whenever a director calls ‘action,’ it’s just like a switch.

"And I allow all of Sydney’s thoughts and feelings and emotions to disappear. And I am now whatever character I’m playing — I’m Cecilia at the moment. I don’t like to rehearse; I don’t plan what is going to happen. What you saw [in the film’s final moments] was the first take," she continued.

Expanding on only filming one take in the upcoming film, "Immaculate," Sweeney clarified, "We did two more takes because we wanted to play around — we shot it three different ways, so that we had an option in editing, and to cover all bases for testing reasons or financiers. But we were just like, we’re going to hold strong to our gut reaction."

Sydney, 26, also spoke to the outlet about her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month. While hosting the comedy show, she touched on cheating rumors with her co-star, Glen Powell and Variety noted that the show highlighted her body during the show.

"The craziest rumor I've seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone But You’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That's obviously not true," she told the "SNL" crowd of her hit romantic-comedy. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

An ongoing narrative during the filming and the consequential press tour for "Anyone But You" was that Sweeney and Powell were secretly seeing each other. Both have denied the claims.

"I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me," she exclaimed, asking the "SNL" cameras to cut to her beau.

The camera panned to a "clueless" Powell, who looked displeased upon the realization he was on television, much to the audience's glee.

"That's not my fiancé, he's in my dressing room," Sweeney joked before announcing the show's musical guest, Kacey Musgraves . Sweeney has reportedly been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since 2022.

Sweeney even took a crack at her looks. Often praised for her enviable figure, she also addressed a popular fad used in Hollywood: weight-loss injections. Refuting a rumor that she had ever used a nutritionist, Sweeney teased, "I'm in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic."

Ozempic is a federally approved Type-2 diabetes medication, but is commonly used as a weight-loss drug.

During Sweeney's interview with Variety, the actress said she "sees" when scriptwriters focus on her appearance or when fans talk about her body online.

"I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction," she told the outlet. "I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself. People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away."

Sweeney continued, "That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over."

The "Euphoria" star touched on being a woman in the entertainment industry and if she's seen a difference in how she's been treated compared to her male co-stars.

"There’s way more actresses in the pool in this industry than there are actors, so you have a higher rate of competition. But as a male, it’s much easier to do one movie that does really well, and then you can get offered any film that you want," she explained. "And me, I’m still getting ‘Can she act?’ accusations. Go watch ‘Reality,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Sharp Objects,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ — but, OK, I’ll keep trying to prove myself, and hope that one day I can get cast with an amazing director and have a film that people recognize."

Sydney continued, "My last two films that haven’t come out yet, ‘Echo Valley’ with Julianne Moore, directed by Michael Pearce, and ‘Eden,’ directed by Ron Howard — those were just dream projects to be a part of, and I really am excited for them, and hope they push the needle."

