Kendall Jenner won't raise her kids in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner isn’t planning on adding her own kids to the Kardashian-Jenner empire anytime soon.

The 27-year-old made it clear she wasn’t going to be a parent in the near future during a recent interview.

"I’m excited for that time in my life," Jenner told WSJ Magazine for their Summer Digital Issue. "I just know it’s not right now."

When asked about where she’d raise any children she might have, the reality star said she wouldn’t do it in Los Angeles. "Oh, yeah. You heard it here first," she said.

MARK WAHLBERG SAYS LEAVING HOLLYWOOD FOR LAS VEGAS GAVE CHILDREN 'CHANCE TO THRIVE'

Jenner is the second youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and the only one who doesn't have any children. Her siblings, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, and Kylie all have one or more children.

Kourtney recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Barker. She also has three children with her ex, Scott Disick, and Barker has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

KENDALL JENNER EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN’T ‘FIT IN’ WITH HER SISTERS GROWING UP

Jenner also reflected on growing up on reality TV and the attention (and scrutiny) that’s come with being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"I’m not built for this by any means," Jenner said. "I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it."

She recalled talking with her sister, Kim Kardashian, about their different approaches to paparazzi and the public.

"[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed. . . .’ I think she was built for [this life]," she noted.

Jenner also said there are videos of her when she was younger, yelling at paparazzi, and admitted it took her most of her life to adjust to being in the public eye.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, ‘OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it,’" the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star explained about being in the spotlight since the age of 11.

She added, "I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live. But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not."

"I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Poor me’ [about the attention], but I do think that it’s pretty intense. People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The model, who has walked in shows for Prada and Versace, revealed she also feels somewhat apart from her older half-siblings and connects more closely with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

"I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters," she said. "It’s just weird to me . . . because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion."