Shakira believed 'having a husband' was 'most important thing' in life before nasty Gerard Piqué split

Shakira once believed "having a husband" was the most important thing in life before her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué.

Piqué and Shakira announced their split in 2022, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

"Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life," Shakira told Marie Claire UK. "I was in search for that man like my dad, who I'd have kids with and then make plans to be with forever – like my parents, who are still so in love."

Despite the end of the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's relationship with the father of her children, Shakira admitted she still believes in love due to her parents' long-lasting marriage.

"I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together," the pop star noted. "I've witnessed love, I just haven't been that lucky myself."

Since their split, Shakira has focused on other forms of love she has in her life.

"Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that's true," she told the outlet. "My relationship [lasted] 12 years, but my friends will be there a lifetime."

Shakira previously revealed that her career took a back seat while she was in a relationship with the Spanish soccer star.

"Well, the thing is, I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona," Shakira explained to Billboard. "It was complicated logistically to get a collaborator there. I had to wait for agendas to coincide or for someone to deign to come. I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm."

"Sometimes I had ideas I couldn’t lock down," she continued. "Right now, I have an idea and I can immediately collaborate with whomever I want to. Something inescapable about Miami, Los Angeles, the U.S. in general is I have the logistical and technical support, the resources, the tools, the people. Living in Spain, all that was on hold."

Shakira and Piqué surprised fans when they announced their split in June 2022. Speculation of cheating began shortly after, as Shakira released "BZRP Music Session #53," which many felt confirmed the soccer player had been unfaithful.

She later revealed that her father had been gravely injured at the time she found out about Piqué's alleged infidelity.

"While [my father] was at [my son's] first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident," Shakira previously told People en Español. "Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

Shakira admitted she didn't think she was "going to survive" at one point.

