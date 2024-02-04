Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Heidi Klum lead risqué fashion moments on Grammys red carpet

The Grammys red carpet did not disappoint when it came to risqué fashion Sunday night.

Miley Cyrus led the pack with her see-through, barely-there gold mesh dress, paired with sky-high hair and heels.

The dress was designed by Maison Margiela and was inspired by a John Galliano Fall-Winter 1996 look, according to InStyle.

Cyrus switched her look twice: once inside, first to a black halter dress to accept her best pop solo performance award for "Flowers," then into a silver fringed dress with a torso cutout for her performance of the song.

On the red carpet, Doja Cat wore a super sheer dress and barely covered her chest, showing off her many, many tattoos.

The "Paint the Town Red" singer accessorized the look with black frame glasses, a red lip, and red heels.

Heidi Klum wore a gown comprised of a black bra top with silver accents, a sheer cutout at the torso and black skirt, with silver accents at her hips.

She paired the look with a smokey eye, and her partner Tom Kaulitz on her arm.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend walked the carpet, with Teigen wearing a mini dress with a skirt shaped like a flower, designed by Sophie Couture.

Kelly Osbourne also enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend and father of her baby, Sid Wilson, a member of heavy metal band Slipknot.

Osbourne wore a black dress with a sheer spider-web like corseted top, while Wilson wore his band's signature intense mask look, paired with a metallic pinstripe suit and flowery scarf.

