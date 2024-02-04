Expand / Collapse search
Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Heidi Klum lead risqué fashion moments on Grammys red carpet

Cyrus earned her first Grammy for her hit song 'Flowers' during the ceremony

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold Video

Miley Cyrus wore a sheer gold outfit when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Grammys red carpet did not disappoint when it came to risqué fashion Sunday night.

Miley Cyrus led the pack with her see-through, barely-there gold mesh dress, paired with sky-high hair and heels. 

The dress was designed by Maison Margiela and was inspired by a John Galliano Fall-Winter 1996 look, according to InStyle. 

Cyrus switched her look twice: once inside, first to a black halter dress to accept her best pop solo performance award for "Flowers," then into a silver fringed dress with a torso cutout for her performance of the song.

Side by side photos of Miley Cyrus in gold dress

Miley Cyrus wore a see-through gold mini dress on the Grammys red carpet. (Getty Images)

Side by side photos of Miley Cyrus in black halter jumpsuit and silver metallic fringe dress

During the show, Cyrus wore a black halter jumpsuit and a metallic silver fringe dress.  (Getty Images)

On the red carpet, Doja Cat wore a super sheer dress and barely covered her chest, showing off her many, many tattoos.

The "Paint the Town Red" singer accessorized the look with black frame glasses, a red lip, and red heels.

Side by side photos of Doja Cat in sheer dress

Doja Cat wore a sheer gown that barely covered her body. (Getty Images)

Heidi Klum wore a gown comprised of a black bra top with silver accents, a sheer cutout at the torso and black skirt, with silver accents at her hips.

She paired the look with a smokey eye, and her partner Tom Kaulitz on her arm.

Side by side photos of Heidi Klum posing solo at the grammys and with her partner Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum wore a daring, cut-out dress, accompanied by her partner Tom Kaulitz. (Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend walked the carpet, with Teigen wearing a mini dress with a skirt shaped like a flower, designed by Sophie Couture. 

Side by side photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made the Grammys a date night, with Teigen sporting a mini dress with a flower-shaped skirt. (Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne also enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend and father of her baby, Sid Wilson, a member of heavy metal band Slipknot.

Osbourne wore a black dress with a sheer spider-web like corseted top, while Wilson wore his band's signature intense mask look, paired with a metallic pinstripe suit and flowery scarf.

Side by side photos of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson, in his Slipknot mask

Kelly Osbourne walked the red carpet with her partner, Sid Wilson, member of the band Slipknot. (Getty Images)

