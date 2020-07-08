Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney is being eyed by publishers to dish on their friendship, source alleges

EXCLUSIVE: Could a book deal be in Jessica Mulroney’s future following her white privilege scandal? One source seems to think so -- if she'd be up for it.

U.K.-based royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News a source shared that the Canadian stylist, best recognized as one of Meghan Markle’s closest friends, may be in hot demand by book publishers hoping she’ll shed some light on the Duchess of Sussex.

“Miss Mulroney is being hotly pursued by a clutch of publishers keen to get her side of the story on their 10-year friendship, which started out when they met during the Duchess’ then-stint on the cable TV show ‘Suits,’” Sean said.

“If Jessica was willing to sign a book deal, this would be worth a huge advance and could easily swing her back into public favor," Sean claimed. "She now remains an outcast from the duchess’ inner circle, which appears to be the case. She was at the beating heart of Meghan’s rise to the top and right there at the very center of the biggest wedding of the decade. It would make a fascinating read.”

However, despite publishers' alleged interest, it doesn't appear Mulroney is considering writing a book, with her husband, Ben, recently responding to a report, calling it "False."

In March 2019, Mulroney herself told Harper's Bazaar she wouldn't publicly discuss her relationship with the duchess.

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life," she explained the outlet at the time. "There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I'll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there's always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”

Meanwhile, the source alleged to Sean that Mulroney hasn’t received the kind of public support she had expected from her pal following the controversial comments the 40-year-old made to influencer Sasha Exeter.

“Since the unfortunate incident of which, Jessica had hoped to receive some support in the way of a text or public outing, she has received nothing from Meghan and no word moving forward,” the source alleged to Sean.

The claims come shortly after a source told Us Weekly the friendship between the women has reportedly cooled down.

Mulroney was hit with backlash and axed from television gigs last month after her feud with Exeter was made public. Exeter showed screenshots of Mulroney allegedly threatening to sue her, in addition to seemingly referencing her friendship with the former American actress.

Markle has not publicly commented on the scandal, but the source claimed to the outlet that the relationship is over.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up [their] relationship when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the source told the magazine. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."

Meanwhile, a second insider told the outlet that Markle and Mulroney's friendship was fractured before the stylist's scandal erupted. The source said Markle is officially ready to "distance herself" from Mulroney for good.

"Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it's a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations," the source said.

Mulroney's missteps were first made public when Exeter shared a video on Instagram that she titled "MY 'AMY COOPER' EXPERIENCE" -- a reference to the white woman who called the police on a Black man who was birdwatching in Central Park in May.

In the nearly 12-minute video, Exeter revealed that she had shared a "generic" call to action on her Instagram Story in light of recent events, claiming that Mulroney "took offense" to the message.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," the lifestyle blogger explained at the time.

Mulroney then reportedly referenced her friendship with Markle during the conversation, calling the Duchess of Sussex's time in the spotlight "deeply educational."

Mulroney issued an apology in the comments of the video after Exeter spoke out.

"You are right when you say 'this s--t needs to stop,'" wrote Mulroney, per People magazine. "As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused."

Mulroney and Markle met and became fast friends while the former American actress was living in Canada and filming “Suits."

Attempts to reach a rep for Mulroney by Fox News were unsuccessful.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.