Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign with speaking agency that reps Obamas, Clintons: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another major career move after their historic decision to step away as senior members of the royal family.

The duo has signed with the Harry Walker Agency, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing an unnamed source.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, will participate in speaking engagements, moderated discussions and more, per the outlet.

Harry Walker Agency also represents the Obamas, the Clintons, Jane Goodall, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton and more.

Their speaking engagements will reportedly focus on racial injustice, environmental conservation, gender equity and other social issues, in addition to mental health, a longstanding cause championed by the royals.

The Times reports that they will not, however, be addressing the royal family during any events.

The outlet reports that becoming public speakers can certainly help the pair to attain financial independence as they said they planned to do, as former President Barack Obama reportedly earned $400,000 for an engagement in 2017 while in 2014, the Clintons averaged $250,000 per appearance.

It's currently unknown whether Markle and Harry will appear separately or together or what their fees will be.

Despite a few setbacks, the duo also plans to launch Archewell, a philanthropic endeavor, "when the time is right."

Reps for the royals and the agency did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.