Nelson twins refused 'dishonorable' bankruptcy to protect father's legacy after inheriting millions in debt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Nelson family came dangerously close to losing one of Hollywood’s most iconic properties.

After the sudden death of their father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson, platinum-selling twins Gunnar and Matthew Nelson were forced into an unexpected fight to save the family legacy.

Millions in debt threatened to strip them of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" and their father’s music catalog, but the brothers refused to let the estate be dismantled.

Instead, they quietly paid off the debts themselves, keeping all 435 episodes of the classic series and their father’s catalog fully intact — a rare win in an entertainment world where family legacies are often sold off piece by piece.

Gunnar exclusively told Fox News Digital the family was on the brink of losing it all after his father’s death.

"Well, it was pretty close. I mean, when our father passed away, the estate was millions in debt, and people don't know that. But that was really kind of the thing that Nelsons also did — we didn't air our dirty laundry in public," Gunnar emphasized.

"We came from a different period of time, you know, we were the anti-Kardashians, so to speak. We weren't the kind of people that would take pictures of ourselves and film what we ate."

Gunnar said maintaining privacy and protecting the family’s reputation was always a priority. Pride, he explained, ran deep in the Nelson family — from his grandparents down to his father.

"It was just kind of one of those things that grandpa and grandma had a lot of pride. And our father did as well. I mean, he lived and died for rock and roll. He was playing up to 300 shows a year up until the day he died in the plane crash," he continued.

WATCH: GUNNAR NELSON SAYS FAMILY FACED MILLIONS IN DEBT AFTER FATHER’S FATAL PLANE CRASH

On New Year’s Eve 1985, Ricky Nelson died in a plane crash in DeKalb, Texas. He was 45. Six others on board also perished. Forty years later, his children reflected on that tragedy.

"What that meant was, after he passed away, this was a guy that struggled financially his entire life to provide for the family."

Rather than declare what they called a "dishonorable" bankruptcy — which would have thrown the family’s assets into the hands of the highest bidder — Gunnar and his twin brother, Matthew, took on the debt themselves. This allowed the Nelson name, their father’s legacy and the TV classic to remain fully in the family.

The Nelson twins, performing as "Nelson," grew up steeped in Hollywood royalty. Their lineage includes grandparents Ozzie Nelson and Harriet Nelson, father Ricky Nelson, sister Tracy Nelson and uncle Mark Harmon.

Gunnar said protecting the family’s legacy wasn’t just financial — it was about preserving decades of hard-earned pride and artistry.

The Nelson brothers were very young when their father died, suddenly facing responsibilities they hadn’t imagined.

"Matthew and I were a couple of kids. We were just 18, and our dad was our best friend. So we were kind of dealing with all of that stuff. And then, at the same time, we got hit by the double whammy of the finances." — Gunnar Nelson

"Matthew and I were a couple of kids. We were just 18, and our dad was our best friend. So we were kind of dealing with all of that stuff. And then, at the same time, we got hit by the double whammy of the finances," Gunnar said.

Ricky had always shielded his kids from the family’s struggles.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Our father was a good father. He wanted to hide all of the challenges. It was his role, he felt, to allow his children to have a good life… But when we actually opened up the books… it was sobering, and it forced my twin brother and I to grow up immediately."

"It was sink or swim, and I am honestly proud to say that everybody acted with integrity, and our father's good name was preserved," he added.

Now exploring streaming opportunities for "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," the brothers have one "non-negotiable."

WATCH: NELSONS REFUSE TO SELL 'OZZIE AND HARRIET' RIGHTS IN 'NON-NEGOTIABLE' STANCE

"Selling it. No, we don't sell. We rent, we lease, we license. That was the one lesson that I think our grandfather passed along to us was the family show needs to belong to the family as far as ownership is concerned. But we are looking for a wonderful home to license it to. And it's all about mutual benefit and all that but I think that's the one non-negotiable thing."

Gunnar called out the modern entertainment industry, where massive conglomerates snap up catalogs and properties at such a fast pace, warning that "Ozzie and Harriet" would never be part of that cycle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Some of the deals that they're throwing around are giant. And that's fine. I think that's great for most people. But I think for this particular family and this particular property, that would probably be a no-go as far as the show's concerned," he said.

Gunnar and Matthew are in talks with major streaming platforms, looking to bring "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" to a new generation.

"There’s a lot for us to be proud of as a family and we know that the show means so much more to so many people than just another television show," Gunnar told Fox News Digital. "And I’m really actually grateful to be part of this family and be the one that's out there representing what the family really does stand for because, again, I think it matters in a time where everything’s disposable."

The year 2026 marks two milestones for the Nelson family — 40 years since Ricky’s death and 60 years since the final episode of the popular series.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For the brothers, it’s a rare moment to highlight resilience and why family legacies are worth fighting for.

The famous Nelson brothers penned their story and their own rise to fame in their latest memoir, "What Happened to Your Hair?"

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.