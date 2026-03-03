'Landman' star Ali Larter celebrates 50th birthday with bikini photos from paradise getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter is ringing in a new decade with a bang.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Landman" star shared photos from her 50th birthday celebration in paradise. The post featured many pictures of the actress with her friends, as well as a few bikini shots.

"On the eve of my big birthday, loved ones gathered for an unforgettable weekend in my happy place," she wrote in the caption. "A huge thank you to my incredible friends and husband for planning this and making me feel so special. I was overwhelmed by the joy, laughter, shared love, and beautiful connections. One for the memory books. Heart is overflowing."

In one photo, Larter can be seen showing off her toned abs in a white bikini with a crochet cover-up skirt, posing on a wooden deck with stairs leading to the ocean behind her.

She can be seen wearing the same white bikini and cover-up in a group photo with her friends, and also posed for another group shot without the cover-up.

In another photo, Larter posed in front of the water in a green bikini, which she paired with black sunglasses and a green and white patterned long-sleeved cover-up and skirt. She can be seen cooling off in the ocean in a black string bikini in an additional shot.

"The abs 🔥🔥🔥 Brooke Wyndham would be proud," one fan wrote in the comments section, referencing her character in "Legally Blonde." Another fan wrote, "Please let me look even half this hot at 50. 🙌🔥"

"50 where?! Out here looking better than 20 yr olds 👏👏," a third commenter wrote.

In February, Larter spoke at a luncheon to celebrate a new wellness destination, Canyon Ranch Austin in Texas, where she shared how she felt about turning 50.

"The women that I know that [are] older than me, are living their best lives. They’re taking care of themselves. I have a big birthday coming this year, and I’m excited," she said.

The actress has previously spoken about what it takes for her to stay in shape for her role in "Landman," in which she plays Angela Norris, the ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton's character, who is often portrayed as confident and attractive.

"I'll tell you what. I work really hard, OK? I'm not pretending that I don't," she told People in November 2025. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me."

She added that she also does "a lot of strength training," while also admitting that "anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody," it's not easy"

Later on in her interview with People, she said "there is no space in my mind for insecurity" when playing Angela.

"I wouldn't be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in," she said. "And I really do believe, sexiness — yeah, she's sexy on the outside, but guess what? She's owning it on the inside, too."

