Meghan Markle felt 'unprotected' by royal family during pregnancy, was advised not to speak out: court docs

More details have emerged about the rumored rift between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the royal family based on court documents filed in the Duchess of Sussex's ongoing court battle against a British publisher.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, that she claims was "confidential." The civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper of misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law.

Now, a new court filing in the case has reportedly revealed some dark details about Meghan's unhappiness during her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry's 14-month-old son, Archie.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, many of Meghan's friends were concerned for her well-being during that time. The concerns had to do with the Duchess of Sussex's "welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself."

Court records explain that Meghan was advised not to speak out against her father as her family's fallout made headlines, the outlet said.

Meghan "had become the subject of a number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically the Defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health," the court records state via ET.

The documents go on to claim that Kensington Palace's press team "mandated" the Duchess and her family and friends to say "no comment" if approached by media for comment, the report said. The palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on Thursday.

Back in May, the judge presiding over the case ruled in partial favor of Associated Newspapers by striking the Duchess of Sussex's arguments that the publication acted dishonestly and attempted to create conflict between Meghan and her father.

Associated Newspapers has denied the allegations contained in Meghan's suit — particularly the claim that the letter was presented in a way that changed its meaning.

At the time, the Duchess' legal team confirmed in a statement to Fox News that they looked forward to continuing the case in court.

“Whilst the Judge recognizes that there is a claim for breach of privacy and copyright, we are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant. We feel honesty and integrity are at the core of what matters; or as it relates to the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, their lack thereof," the statement from Meghan's attorneys began.

"Nonetheless, we respect the Judge's decision as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the issue of a private, intimate and hand-written letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The Mail on Sunday. This gross violation of any person's right to privacy is obvious and unlawful, and The Mail on Sunday should be held to account for their actions."