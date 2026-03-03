Christina Applegate dumped Brad Pitt for rock star at MTV VMAs and regretted it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Applegate dumped Brad Pitt for a rock star and later regretted her decision.

After Applegate rose to fame thanks to her sitcom role in "Married … With Children," she was asked to be a presenter at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards and decided to bring Pitt as her date.

The actress wrote in her memoir, "You with the Sad Eyes," that her 17-year-old self was unimpressed with Pitt that night and only cared about Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach.

"I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row," Applegate wrote.

"I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn’t yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people’s dreams. And it gets worse: Brad was left to sullenly drive my mom … home," she continued. "Apparently, at a gas station on the way, Brad almost got into a fight with a bunch of gang members, and, not surprisingly, was subsequently very mad at me."

Applegate said she felt "so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt."

Applegate wrote that she regretted her decision once she went to an after party with Bach and learned that he was in a long-term relationship and already had a child.

"What a d---," Applegate bluntly wrote.

Pitt didn't let the break-up go and "didn’t talk" to her "for many years."

Applegate wrote that "much later" in life, "two of [Pitt's] movie star girlfriends asked me if it was true that I was the girl who left Brad behind at the MTV Video Music Awards."

She explained that Brad had apparently told both of them separately that he was still mad at her.

"Eventually, we agreed that I’d been a kid, and though he deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row," Applegate wrote.

"Of course, Brad is now THE Brad Pitt, and Sebastian Bach … well, he still has long hair, I guess," the star joked.

Applegate went on to marry actor Johnathon Schaech in 2001, but the pair split in 2007. She has now been married to bassist Martyn LeNoble since 2013.

Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005. He officially tied the knot to Angelina Jolie in 2014 before the pair split in 2019. He is now dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

