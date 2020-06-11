Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney apologizes after Sasha Exeter calls her out on her 'white privilege'

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney has issued an apology.

On Wednesday, lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter shared a video on Instagram that she titled "MY 'AMY COOPER' EXPERIENCE" -- a reference to the white woman who called the police on a black birdwatcher in Central Park last month.

In the nearly-12-minute video, Exeter revealed that she had shared a "generic" call to action on her Instagram story in light of recent events, claiming that Mulroney "took offense" to the message.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," said the blogger.

Exeter stressed that she wasn't calling Mulroney as racist, but said that "she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

"And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," said Exeter, calling the incident a display of "textbook white privilege."

"For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind," the blogger continued. “The goal here is genuine, transformative change ― not optical and performative bulls--t. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

Mulroney issued an apology in the comments of the video.

"You are right when you say 'this s--t needs to stop,'" wrote Mulroney, per People. "As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused."

Mulroney then referenced her relationship with Markle, 38, calling their relationship and Meghan's time in the spotlight "deeply educational."

"I learned a lot from that," admitted Mulroney. "I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices."

After the public apology, Exeter shared a screenshot of a direct message that she received from Mulroney, which contained the threat of a lawsuit.

“Liable [sic] suit. Good luck,” Mulroney wrote.

On Thursday, Mulroney, a stylist, shared a statement of her own on the matter.

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," she wrote on Instagram. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

Mulroney continued, apologizing for threatening Exeter's "livelihood" and promised to use her platform to fight racism.

Following the squabble, CTV, the network that was home to Mulroney's reality series "I Do, Redo" pulled the show from the air.

CTV and broadcaster Bell Media announced in a statement that they had pulled the show because Mulroney "conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality."