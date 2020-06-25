Prince Harry reveals what he misses about England amid coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles

Prince Harry misses the creature comforts of his homeland back in England.

The 35-year-old recently revealed what he misses the most about his country after relocating to Los Angeles, Calif., with Meghan Markle and their 1-year-old son Archie.

"We all miss rugby," Harry said in an Instagram video shared by England Rugby on Wednesday.

The video lasts more than two minutes and highlights the popular international sport that has been shut down in the United Kingdom since March 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered sports and entertainment across the globe.

Part of the “Pitch In” initiative, which is aimed at helping area rugby teams support their local communities, the video states that the pandemic “hasn’t taken away our spirit.”

"When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one,” reads the accompanying caption. “Thank you from all of us at England Rugby.”

Harry has served as the Honorary President of England Rugby and Vice-Patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2015 and has helped grow the sport’s participation and popularity at the grassroots level.

Since planting roots in Markle’s hometown of Los Angeles, Harry and Markle, 38, have been ingratiating themselves in the local charity scene.

On Wednesday, the pair visited Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in LA and helped prepare meals that were distributed to those in need through the group’s #FeedHOPE campaign.

During their quiet visit, Father Greg Boyle, who founded the organization, not only raved about their willingness to jump in “head first” and roll their sleeves up but he marveled at Markle’s Spanish-speaking skills to Access Hollywood in which he told a story about Harry stepping in to console a woman who had reportedly recently lost the father of her son.

Father Boyle called the moment “a testament to his goodness,” and added that Markle’s Spanish is “quite good.”

The pair are said to be well on their way to establishing themselves as cornerstones in generosity as they continue their focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns, in addition to their work as engaging guest keynote speakers.