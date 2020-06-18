Jessica Mulroney 'steps away' from charity after 'white privilege' blogger scandal

Jessica Mulroney has stepped down from the charity she founded with her sisters-in-law after the stylist was involved in a recent "white privilege" scandal.

The friend of Meghan Markle, who is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, founded The Shoebox Project in 2011 with Caroline, Vanessa and Katy Mulroney.

The organization collects and distributes shoeboxes filled with good and essential items for homeless and at-risk women in Canada and the United States.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS 'ABSOLUTELY MORTIFIED' BY PAL JESSICA MULRONEY'S 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' CONTROVERSY: REPORT

The Shoebox Protect revealed in a statement on social media: “Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful."

“In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors," it added.

Last week, Mulroney found herself at the center of controversy after her feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter was made public.

Exeter showed screenshots of Mulroney allegedly threatening to sue her, in addition to referencing her friendship with Markle. Mulroney and Markle, 38, reportedly met and became fast friends while the former American actress was living in Canada and filming "Suits."

JESSICA MULRONEY DENIES REGISTERING CHARITY WEBSITE FOR MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY

In a nearly-12-minute video, Exeter revealed that she had shared a "generic" call to action on her Instagram Story in light of recent protests, claiming that Mulroney "took offense" to the message.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," said the blogger.

It's unclear what exactly Mulroney said to Exeter.

Exeter stressed that she wasn't calling Mulroney a racist, but said that "she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

"And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," said Exeter, calling the incident a display of "textbook white privilege."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BEST FRIEND JESSICA MULRONEY FIRES BACK AT BODY SHAMERS: 'I DON'T CARE'

"For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind," the blogger continued. “The goal here is genuine, transformative change ― not optical and performative bulls--t. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

Mulroney issued an apology in the comments of the video.

"You are right when you say 'this s--t needs to stop,'" wrote Mulroney, per People. "As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused."

After the public apology, Exeter shared a screenshot of a direct message that she received from Mulroney, which contained the threat of a lawsuit.

“Liable [sic] suit. Good luck,” Mulroney wrote.

Then on Thursday, Mulroney shared a statement of her own on the matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," she wrote on Instagram. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

As a result of the controversy, Mulroney's "I Do, Redo" was pulled from CTV and "Good Morning America" confirmed she would no longer appear as one of its fashion contributors.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.