Jessica Mulroney denies registering charity website for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By Nate Day | Fox News
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney is setting the record straight.

After reports circulated that Mulroney, 40, had registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on behalf of Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, she took to Twitter to explain that she, in fact, did not register any website.

People Magazine reported that their sources confirmed Mulroney had registered the site through the charity Shoebox Project Foundation.

Daily Mail also reported Saturday that Mulroney had registered the website through the same charity -- Shoebox Project Foundation. However, she said she was not affiliated with that group.

"If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project," Mulroney tweeted. "Happy Sunday."

Fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle (Photo: Instagram)

According to the charity's website, The Shoebox Project "collects and distributes gift-filled Shoeboxes to women who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in communities across the US and Canada."

The Shoebox Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Shoebox Project Foundation could not be reached for comment.