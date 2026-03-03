Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Barry Manilow opens up about ‘agony’ of lung cancer surgery recovery: ‘I am getting stronger’

The 82-year-old singer underwent surgery in December after doctors discovered cancerous spot on his left lung

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Barry Manilow lucky with early lung cancer diagnosis Video

Barry Manilow lucky with early lung cancer diagnosis

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel calls the early diagnosis of singer Barry Manilow’s lung cancer a miracle and shares tips for how to stay healthy this holiday season on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Barry Manilow shared a positive update with fans, saying he was "getting stronger" following a health setback that forced him to postpone several upcoming tour dates. 

In December 2025, the 82-year-old singer revealed he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung following a bout of bronchitis. Manilow subsequently underwent surgery to have it removed and announced that he was postponing his January arena shows while he recovered.

Late last month, Manilow announced that he was rescheduling additional February and March dates on the tour following a "very depressing visit" with his surgeon. 

However, in a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner shared a cheerful message with his fans.

"Hi everyone, Barry Manilow here. Well, looks like I made it and I look fabulous, right?" Manilow said with a smile at the beginning of the clip. 

Barry Manilow smiling and spreading his arms out on stage

Barry Manilow shared a cheerful update after postponing several upcoming tour dates as he recovers from lung cancer surgery.  (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

"You know, with everything that’s going on in the world, I wanted to check in and share some good news, he continued. "In fact, it’s great news."

Manilow went on to express his excitement over the success of his new single "Once Before I Go" after the song entered the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

MICHAEL BOLTON IN 'VERY GOOD HEALTH' AS DAUGHTERS SHARE POSITIVE UPDATE ON BRAIN CANCER BATTLE

"How do you like that? I'm 100-years-old with a top ten single on the pop charts," he joked. "Like my grandmother once said, next thing you know, they’ll be walking on the moon."

Barry Manilow smiling on stage

In December 2025, Manilow revealed that he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung.  (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Manilow then thanked legendary record producer Clive Davis for recommending the song, which was written by the late Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, to him. The "Copacabana" hitmaker also thanked the radio stations that played the single and the fans who requested it. 

"I also wanna say thank you to all of you for your messages of support these last couple of months," Manilow said.

JON BON JOVI SAYS HE NEARLY QUIT MUSIC AFTER DEVASTATING VOCAL CORD INJURY

"It’s been a long ride and since I have no patience, it’s been agony," he continued. "But I am getting stronger and I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, but I am so looking forward to getting back on stage."

"What a time it's has been," he added. "Hey! That's the name of my new album! It's called ‘What a Time.’ It comes out real soon and I can't wait."

"So, here's to another century of making music together, my friends, all my love and gratitude," Manilow concluded.

barry manilow holding a micriphone and smiling on stage

Manilow said that his recovery has been "agony" but he is "getting stronger." ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In September 2025, "Once Before I Go" was released as the lead single off "What A Time." The song's success marks six decades of top ten hits for Manilow, whose first entry was 1974's "Mandy."

Last month, Manilow opened up about a tough conversation he had with his doctor as he announced the postponement of his upcoming shows. 

"Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit," Manilow shared on X.

Despite being committed to his recovery — exercising daily and pushing himself to sing longer sets — Manilow revealed he was still far from ready for the physical demands of his upcoming tour.

Barry Manilow in a red velvet suit soft smiles

The singer also celebrated after his song "Once Before I Go" reached the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.  (Martin Schoeller/NBC via Getty Images)

"I told him that I have been using the treadmill three times a day (I have), but that I still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before I had to stop," he continued.

However, after asking his surgeon if he would be good to go for his upcoming arena shows, the prognosis wasn’t what he’d hoped.

"He said, ‘Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet,’" Manilow continued.

"You’re in great shape considering what you’ve been through, but your body isn’t ready. You shouldn’t do the first arena shows. You won’t make it through."

Manilow continued, "I had a feeling he’d say that. Deep down… my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit: I wasn’t ready."

Singer Barry Manilow performs at the 5th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR3B07R

Late last month, Manilow revealed that he wasn't yet physically recovered enough to return to touring.  (Reuters)

As a result, Manilow rescheduled his shows from Feb. 27 to March 17.

But he said that he was eyeing his Las Vegas residency at the end of March and his arena tour beginning again in April.

"When I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!" Manilow vowed. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

