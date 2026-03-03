Barry Manilow opens up about ‘agony’ of lung cancer surgery recovery: ‘I am getting stronger’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barry Manilow shared a positive update with fans, saying he was "getting stronger" following a health setback that forced him to postpone several upcoming tour dates.

In December 2025, the 82-year-old singer revealed he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung following a bout of bronchitis. Manilow subsequently underwent surgery to have it removed and announced that he was postponing his January arena shows while he recovered.

Late last month, Manilow announced that he was rescheduling additional February and March dates on the tour following a "very depressing visit" with his surgeon.

However, in a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner shared a cheerful message with his fans.

"Hi everyone, Barry Manilow here. Well, looks like I made it and I look fabulous, right?" Manilow said with a smile at the beginning of the clip.

"You know, with everything that’s going on in the world, I wanted to check in and share some good news, he continued. "In fact, it’s great news."

Manilow went on to express his excitement over the success of his new single "Once Before I Go" after the song entered the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

"How do you like that? I'm 100-years-old with a top ten single on the pop charts," he joked. "Like my grandmother once said, next thing you know, they’ll be walking on the moon."

Manilow then thanked legendary record producer Clive Davis for recommending the song, which was written by the late Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, to him. The "Copacabana" hitmaker also thanked the radio stations that played the single and the fans who requested it.

"I also wanna say thank you to all of you for your messages of support these last couple of months," Manilow said.

"It’s been a long ride and since I have no patience, it’s been agony," he continued. "But I am getting stronger and I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, but I am so looking forward to getting back on stage."

"What a time it's has been," he added. "Hey! That's the name of my new album! It's called ‘What a Time.’ It comes out real soon and I can't wait."

"So, here's to another century of making music together, my friends, all my love and gratitude," Manilow concluded.

In September 2025, "Once Before I Go" was released as the lead single off "What A Time." The song's success marks six decades of top ten hits for Manilow, whose first entry was 1974's "Mandy."

Last month, Manilow opened up about a tough conversation he had with his doctor as he announced the postponement of his upcoming shows.

"Just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit," Manilow shared on X.

Despite being committed to his recovery — exercising daily and pushing himself to sing longer sets — Manilow revealed he was still far from ready for the physical demands of his upcoming tour.

"I told him that I have been using the treadmill three times a day (I have), but that I still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before I had to stop," he continued.

However, after asking his surgeon if he would be good to go for his upcoming arena shows, the prognosis wasn’t what he’d hoped.

"He said, ‘Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet,’" Manilow continued.

"You’re in great shape considering what you’ve been through, but your body isn’t ready. You shouldn’t do the first arena shows. You won’t make it through."

Manilow continued, "I had a feeling he’d say that. Deep down… my body knew what my heart didn’t want to admit: I wasn’t ready."

As a result, Manilow rescheduled his shows from Feb. 27 to March 17.

But he said that he was eyeing his Las Vegas residency at the end of March and his arena tour beginning again in April.

"When I do come back, I will COME BACK!!!" Manilow vowed.