Meghan Markle is 'done' with pal Jessica Mulroney following 'white privilege' controversy: report

Meghan Markle considers her friendship to Jessica Mulroney over following the stylist's recent online controversy over white privilege, according to a new report.

Mulroney was hit with backlash and axed from television gigs earlier this month after her feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter was made public. Exeter showed screenshots of Mulroney allegedly threatening to sue her, in addition to seemingly referencing her friendship with Markle.

Markle has not publicly commented on Mulroney's feud, but a source told Us Weekly it's led to their friendship ending.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the source told the magazine. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Meanwhile, a second insider told the outlet that Markle and Mulroney's friendship was fractured before the stylist's scandal erupted. The source said Markle's officially ready to "distance herself" from Mulroney for good.

"Especially now that Meghan is in L.A. and it's a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations," the source said.

Mulroney's missteps were first made public when Exeter shared a video on Instagram that she titled "MY 'AMY COOPER' EXPERIENCE" -- a reference to the white woman who called the police on a black birdwatcher in Central Park last month.

In the nearly-12-minute video, Exeter revealed that she had shared a "generic" call to action on her Instagram story in light of recent events, claiming that Mulroney "took offense" to the message.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," the blogger explained at the time.

Mulroney, 40, then reportedly referenced her friendship with Markle, 38, during the conversation, calling the Duchess of Sussex's time in the spotlight "deeply educational."

Mulroney issued an apology in the comments of the video after Exeter spoke out.

"You are right when you say 'this s--t needs to stop,'" wrote Mulroney, per People. "As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused."

Mulroney and Markle met and became fast friends while the former American actress was living in Canada and filming "Suits."