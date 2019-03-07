Why Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney won't ever talk about the Duchess of Sussex

Don't expect Meghan Markle's longtime best friend to talk about the Duchess of Sussex.

In her first interview since Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot last May, Jessica Mulroney explained to Harper's Bazaar why she's keeping quiet about her royal pal.

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life," she told the outlet in an interview published on Thursday. "There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I'll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there's always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”

Last month, the 39-year-old stylist organized a lavish baby shower for Markle, 37 — who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry — at an Upper East Side hotel in NYC, Page Six reported.

Per Vanity Fair, Markle's close friend Serena Williams also helped with the festivities, booking out the penthouse suite at The Mark, which features two floors, five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, as well as extensive views of Central Park.

Markle is reportedly due in April. The couple’s child will be seventh in line to the British throne after he or she is born.