Meghan Markle and Harry want 'apology' and 'royal summit' with family post Netflix docuseries

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their side of why they left the royal family in a six-part documentary series released through Netflix.

Now with their grievances aired, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly seeking a "royal summit" with family members to address concerns voiced in the docuseries. In addition, Meghan and Harry want an "apology" from his family.

During the six-hour, episodic documentary, Harry and Meghan both detailed instances where Markle, who is bi-racial, felt unsupported by the Palace while being racially targeted by the British press.

The Netflix series followed the beginning of their relationship in 2016, their marriage in St. George's Chapel at Winsor Castle in 2018, and their ultimate decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 following what they claimed was scrutiny from inside and outside the Palace.

Amid the end of the shocking Netflix doc, The Sunday Times reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to "sit down with the royal family" and address a few of the "issues" raised against the monarchy.

Neither the Archewell Foundation nor Kensignton Palace immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Meghan and Harry allegedly believe there are "double standards" within the family as Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, received a reconciliation meeting with Ngozi Fulani after Hussey made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about Fulani's heritage.

Fulani alleged she was repeatedly asked by a palace household member identified only as "Lady SH" where she "really" came from. The individual allegedly didn’t accept Fulani’s response that she was born in the U.K. and is a British citizen.

Fulani claimed that, after sharing she was from east London, she was then interrogated and asked, "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

Hussey, 83, is Prince William’s godmother. The BBC also reported that Hussey apologized and resigned.

"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability," a source told The Times. "That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting."

Harry claimed in new episodes of their series that his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, screamed and shouted at him over his decision to step back from the royal family.

Friends of the Prince of Wales reportedly said, "Things have been very strained for a while" between Harry and William. "There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother … and there’s a memoir coming."

Another close friend of Prince William said: "The whole thing is mad."

Prince Harry is set to release "Spare" on Jan. 10, an autobiography about his time growing up in the monarchy.

"Now, having created an independent life away from the confines of the royal institution, Harry finally has the chance to set often-inaccurately reported records straight," bestselling author and royals editor Omid Scobie wrote. "The freedom of speech. And no matter how you may feel about the man, it’s hard not to agree he should have the right to that."

The couple sued Associated Newspapers in 2020 after a private letter Meghan wrote to her father Thomas Markle was published. The note had been suggested by the royal family, and Meghan felt she had been chastised for sending the correspondence.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Harry said during the episode. "I watched the whole thing."

He added, "Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created or caused by that? Of course, we don't. "[But] bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her. I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous."