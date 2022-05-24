Meghan Markle's father Thomas 'recovering' from 'major stroke' in American hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is "recovering" from a "major stroke" where he lost the ability to speak following a medical emergency on Monday night.

The 77-year-old former television lighting director, who lives in Mexico, was reportedly transferred across the border in an ambulance from Tijuana, Mexico to a facility in Chula Vista, California at around 9:30 p.m.

Thomas had to "write down his symptoms on a piece of paper" as he lost his speech and required the use of an oxygen mask, according to TMZ.

Samantha Grant, Meghan's half-sister, confirmed her father's stroke to the Daily Mail: "My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying."

She added in her statement: "He just needs some rest. It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable."

Thomas was allegedly set to travel to London for "the first time" for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations next week.

Meghan and Harry married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, and Thomas missed the wedding due to suffering a heart attack just days before. It was revealed that Thomas had staged and sold photos of himself to alleviate familial pressures, and admitted he had since apologized to his daughter for the act of poor judgement.

During an Oprah Winfrey on "CBS This Morning" in March 2021, Meghan revealed that her father was hunted down by the British press and showered with gifts in exchange for comment and stories about the Duchess of Sussex.

When she asked Meghan if she felt betrayed by her father for speaking to the tabloids, especially right before her wedding to Prince Harry , Meghan responded: "If we're going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, 'No, absolutely not.'"

Meghan said she tried to reason with him, "I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth we can help. And he wasn't able to do that... that for me has really resonated as a mother."

"I look at Archie and I can’t imagine doing anything to hurt my child. I can’t reconcile that," Meghan added.

"Everyone has accountability. Look [the tabloids] hunted my mom down. You've never heard her say a word. She's remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this," Meghan described.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the pond. However, they, along with Prince Andrew, won’t be on the palace balcony when Queen Elizabeth greets the public on June 2 as they’re not working royals.

"After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Color balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen,’’ the palace said.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They are locked in a legal battle with Britain’s Home Office over security arrangements when they travel to the U.K.

As plans for the Jubilee began to take shape, Harry and Meghan announced they were "excited and honored to attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations" and would travel to the U.K. for the festivities with their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, who will turn one on June 4.

The queen’s decision means that she will be accompanied on the balcony by three of her four children and their spouses: Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne and retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; and Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Prince William, Harry’s older brother, and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will also be on the balcony with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. William is second in line to the throne after his father Charles.

Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York , will reportedly join his mother for another special occasion.

The 62-year-old is expected to attend Garter Day alongside Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of the British royal family. He will also be listed in the next day’s Court Circular, The U.K. Times reported on Monday.

A rep for Meghan Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.