Prince William is ‘avoiding’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc, source says: ‘A lot of anger there’

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are attempting to keep calm and carry on amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell.

On Monday, Netflix released a new trailer for the second installment of the couple’s docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which drops on Dec. 15. The first three episodes were released on Dec. 8.

In the clip, Harry is seen speaking to the camera as he reflects on how he and the former American actress struggled with the British tabloids targeting them. Harry, 38, also claimed that he and his wife were treated differently from his older brother, 40. The Prince of Wales is heir to the British throne.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," alleged Harry in the trailer, before adding that he and Markle, 41, were the victims of "institutional gaslighting."

"They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he added.

On Wednesday, a palace source told People magazine that William, as well as his wife, 40, are "avoiding the series" and are having aides watch instead.

"It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers," a source close to the royal household told the outlet. "There is a lot of anger there."

The palace insider claimed that King Charles III feels differently.

"The door [to reconciliation] is always open where the king is concerned, and he would certainly rescue the situation if he could," said the source. "He would love this to stop."

Majesty magazine’s editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward pointed out that while Charles, 74, is hopeful that the brothers can reconcile, he must also protect the royal institution.

"There is always a way for reconciliation if both sides want it," said Seward. "[But] the king can’t do anything more than play a waiting game and let it ride."

According to the outlet, palace officials "had braced for the worst" as they were "still burned" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exit in 2020, followed by a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. During that sit-down, the couple made allegations of racism within the royal family, which William vehemently denied.

"The collateral damage to the institution is not significant," another source close to the royal household told the outlet.

On Friday, Britain’s press erupted in outrage at the docuseries, which lambasted the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple.

But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as friends and loved ones, detailed the couple's early lives and blossoming romance. It led up to their fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, and their growing discontent with what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of the duchess and a lack of support from the palace.

Harry has long railed against press intrusion that he says clouded his childhood and contributed to the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at age 36 while being pursued by photographers.

In the doc, Markle claimed that the media wanted to "destroy" her, while Harry says his wife was subjected to a press "feeding frenzy." That riled British newspapers, many of which splashed their anger across front pages and editorial columns.

Bob Seely, a lawmaker with the governing Conservative Party, said he would try to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. Seely said Prince Harry was attacking important British institutions, "as well as trashing his family and monetizing his misery for public consumption." Meanwhile, Employment Minister Guy Opperman branded the couple "utterly irrelevant" and urged people "to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said it did not back Seely’s bill or a Netflix boycott.

"It’s a matter for the public what channels they want to watch," said spokesman Jamie Davies. He said the prime minister had not watched the series, and the government "would never comment on royal matters."

Charles declined to comment on the Netflix series during public engagements in London or during a visit to Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, where he met the team’s owners, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Both said they had not watched the series, with McElhenney joking, "I’ve never heard of it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the coastal city of Montecito, California, with their two children. Their goal was to start a new life as campaigners, charity benefactors and media personalities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.