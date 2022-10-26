Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' set to be released in January

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, entitled "Spare," has an official release date.

The tome is set to be released on Jan. 10, 2023, according to the Associated Press. The memoir — the first in a reported multi-book deal with Penguin Random House — was initially set to be released at the end of 2022, but the date was pushed back reportedly due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Book industry executives told the outlet that the prince has "gotten cold feet" about contents in the memoir "at various points" during the process.

The specific details of Harry's memoir remain unclear, but he follows in the footsteps of a few famous royals who have already opened up about life in the monarchy, and the difficulties of living in the public eye, including his late mother, Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson who divorced Prince Andrew, and even the newly appointed King Charles III.

PRINCE HARRY ‘HAS ALWAYS BEEN SUSPICIOUS’ OF PALACE STAFF THAT ‘PRIORITIZED' PRINCE WILLIAM, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

Since the news of Harry’s memoir, fans of the British monarchy have wondered how candid Harry will be and what he will share in the contents of the memoir.

When Penguin Random House announced the memoir in 2021, the company described it as "an intimate and heartfelt" piece by Harry that would be "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement at the time. He added that he was intending to give a "firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," Harry added.

KING CHARLES IS ‘DEVASTATED’ BY HIS FALLOUT WITH PRINCE HARRY, ‘HOPEFUL’ FOR ‘A RECONCILIATION’: AUTHOR

Harry said a portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, although he did not specify which organization he would be contributing to. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded the Archewell Foundation shortly after departing from their royal responsibilities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story," Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, previously said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, the British prince married Meghan Markle, an American actress. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star. After moving to California with their two children, the couple gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.