Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey apologizes to charity boss following racism allegations: palace

Lady Susan Hussey, who resigned as a palace aide after asking a Black British charity director where she was "really" from, has apologized in person.

On Friday, royal officials said that Prince William’s godmother, "offered her sincere apologies" to Ngozi Fulani during a meeting at Buckingham Palace "filled with warmth and understanding."

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the palace said in a statement.

The statement shared that Fulani, who founded a women’s refuge, "has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended." The statement was issued on behalf of the women, and it condemned the "appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere" directed at Fulani. It added that it had been an "immensely distressing period" for both parties.

The palace noted that King Charles III and the royal family are pleased with the "welcome outcome."

The incident happened last month at a palace reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women raising awareness about domestic violence. Fulani was visiting on behalf of Sistah Space, which provides support for women of African and Caribbean heritage.

Following the engagement, Fulani took to social media and described how she was repeatedly asked by a palace household member identified only as "Lady SH" where she "really" came from. The individual allegedly didn’t accept Fulani’s response that she was born in the U.K. and is a British citizen.

"Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace," Fulani tweeted via Sistah Space’s official account. "10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur."

Fulani claimed that after sharing that she was from east London, she was then interrogated and asked, "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

Britain’s Press Association and several other media outlets in Britain identified the woman as Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years. The BBC reported that the 83-year-old apologized and resigned.

Mandu Reid, an eyewitness to the conversation, told BBC News that Hussey’s questions were "offensive, racist and unwelcoming."

At the time, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the identity of the individual. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said that "there is no place" for racism within the palace. A spokesperson for the king didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to the BBC, the palace described the remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable."

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect," added a spokesperson for William, 40.

In a statement quoted by the BBC, Buckingham Palace said, "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

The incident sparked concern at the palace following allegations of racism by Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is a biracial American who is married to Prince Harry. Last year, she told Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal household asked her what color skin her baby would have when she was pregnant with her first child.

Following the allegation, William told reporters, "We are not a racist family."

The British royal family is once again under intense scrutiny because of a six-part Netflix docuseries focusing on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Harry & Meghan." In it, the couple blames the royal household and the British media for their decision to quit royal duties in 2020 and move to California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.