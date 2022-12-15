Prince William, Kate conduct business as usual as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continue with bombshell claims

The royal family continued to ignore Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries while they prep for a Christmas event.

Netflix dropped another round of episodes of "Harry & Meghan" on Thursday. The six-part docuseries is what Markle and Prince Harry are using to tell their side of the story regarding their experience within the royal family and why they stepped back from their senior roles.

Despite the bombshell claims in episodes four, five and six, Prince William and Kate Middleton are business as usual as they prepare for an event at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales is hosting her second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event on Dec. 15.

The royal couple's Twitter account shared a video of Middleton decorating a Christmas tree in honor of the event. Middleton wore a white festive sweater for the occasion while music played in the background.

"Final touches before the #TogetherAtChristmas' Carol Service tomorrow," the post read.

Middleton and Prince William will be joined for the event by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace noted the service this year is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Last year's event honored those who inspired and helped their communities across the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," the palace statement said.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them," it continued.

The second drop of episodes of "Harry & Meghan" continued to shed light on Markle and Prince Harry's life while a part of the royal family.

Harry claimed in the new episodes that Prince William screamed and shouted at him over his decision to step back from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Markle also claimed that the stress regarding the legal battle against a U.K. tabloid led the Duchess of Sussex to suffer a miscarriage. The couple sued Associated Newspapers in 2020 after a private letter sent to her father was published.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Harry said during the episode. "I watched the whole thing."

"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created or caused by that? Of course, we don't," Harry followed up.

"[But] bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her," Harry added. "I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous."

