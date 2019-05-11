Matthew Morrison pays tribute to late 'Glee' co-star Cory Monteith on birthday

Matthew Morrison will always remember his friend and "Glee" co-star the late Cory Monteith.

The Broadway star posted a sweet tribute to the late actor on May 11, which would have been his 37th birthday.

MATTHEW MORRISON ON FATHERHOOD AND WHY HE'S PARTAKING IN A FUNERAL FOR A TREE

Morrison, 40, posted a video on Instagram saying that instead of posting a new photo he and his wife, Renee, were going to do a puzzle of Monteith's native Canada.

“I love my brother, Cory Monteith. I love keeping his memory alive, and his bright light shining. He inspired so many, including myself,” Morrison captioned the post.

"I hope you all embrace the ones you love extra tight this weekend (especially your Moms!), and take some thoughtful moments to remember loved ones passed. But most importantly, give yourself a little love… Because there is no one in this world quite like you!” he added.

Morrison also held his 18-month-old son, Revel, in the video.

'GLEE' STARS REACT TO MARK SALLING'S DEATH

Monteith died in July 2013 from a drug overdose of heroin and alcohol in a Vancouver hotel room. The cast also lost another cast member, Mark Salling, in January 2018.

Salling took his own life after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He was 35.

"Glee" premiered 10 years ago this month on Fox.