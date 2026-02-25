‘Marshals’ star Luke Grimes on why he and his wife ditched Hollywood for Montana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luke Grimes is finally revealing the exact reason why he left Hollywood behind for life in Montana.

At the "Marshals" premiere on Tuesday night, Grimes — who stars in the "Yellowstone" spinoff — told Fox News Digital that moving to Montana full-time was an easy decision.

"I was going up there three or four months out of the year and then anytime we'd get done filming, and I'd come back here, it sort of felt like I was leaving home rather than going back home," Grimes said.

The star said it took some time, but he and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues, fell in love with life in Montana. The couple also share one child, son Rigel Randolph Grimes.

"It was just a gear change that slowly happened over a course of a few years and then, yeah, my wife and I just fell in love with it and decided to live there," Grimes said.

Grimes is reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in "Marshals."

"With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence," the show's synopsis reads.

Grimes' "Yellowstone" co-star Gil Birmingham will also be reprising his role as Chief Thomas Rainwater in the spinoff. He told Fox News Digital the main difference between "Marshals" and "Yellowstone."

"Well, they're kind of two different genres that are mixing together. We’ve got the tactical, you know, bada-- team of Marshals. We’re still in the backdrop of Montana... and then Kayce's still carrying over all the knowledge that he has as a rancher and a commissioner... But we’ve got the additional element of justice and law in the West," Birmingham said.

Grimes told Fox News Digital that giving Kayce a U.S. Marshals badge forced his character to stop doing things "dirty" like he did in "Yellowstone."

"I think throughout the first season of the show, they're trying to make him more restrained," he began. "That's sort of a fun arc in the beginning is him learning how to have a badge and respect a badge and not to fight dirty."

Speaking to the Associated Press at the "Marshals" premiere, Grimes said that he and showrunner Spencer Hudnut wanted "Yellowstone" fans to have "something to hold onto" in the new series.

"We wanted to make it feel organic and we wanted there to be enough of the sort of ethos of ‘Yellowstone’ in there that the original fans could have something to hold on to getting into the show, but then have it have somewhere to go that felt like its own thing," he said.

"Marshals," the "Yellowstone" spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, premieres on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

