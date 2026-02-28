Shia LaBeouf lands behind bars again as third victim steps forward in alleged Mardi Gras melee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested on another charge related to his alleged Mardi Gras bar brawl earlier this month.

LaBeouf is currently being held at the Louisiana Orleans Justice Center after being taken into custody early Saturday on a new charge of simple battery, according to inmate records viewed by Fox News Digital. Local outlet WWL Louisiana reports that an arrest warrant was issued Friday after an additional victim came forward from his alleged fight outside R Bar on Feb. 17.

This is the actor's third simple battery charge related to the alleged incident. He is set to appear in court this afternoon for his first appearance related to the new charge.

Fox News Digital has reached out to LeBeouf and New Orleans police for comment.

LaBeouf appeared in court on Feb. 26 for a status hearing on the original charges. During the hearing, Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Simone Levine set a $100,000 bond and ordered LaBeouf to return to drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

According to the Associated Press , LaBeouf was reprimanded for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs while hitting multiple people near the French Quarter last week. The police report said LaBeouf allegedly dislocated one victim’s nose.

Levine also ordered the 39-year-old to submit to weekly drug tests.

LaBeouf posted bond following the hearing and was seen running away from the media outside the courthouse shortly after.

In a video captured by local news network WDSU, LaBeouf — who was wearing a white fleece pullover, jeans and boots — jogged away from the courthouse as members of the media attempted to follow him.

The "Transformer" star's whirlwind day last week allegedly began with an early-morning bar fight in the Faubourg Marigny district of the city. Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, when two male victims reported being assaulted, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

LaBeouf was allegedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business." When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in Faubourg, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave.

The "Even Stevens" actor allegedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

The following day, LaBeouf broke his silence with a two-word message posted on X shortly after 2 a.m., "Free me." Earlier in the day, the "Transformers" actor was spotted celebrating Mardi Gras and dancing on Bourbon Street with his release papers in his mouth, WGNO reported.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.