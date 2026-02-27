Robert Carradine's cause of death revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Robert Carradine's cause of death has been revealed just days after the "Revenge of the Nerds" star's death was announced by his family.

Fox News Digital has confirmed that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed two causes of death for Carradine. Cause A was listed as sequelae of anoxic brain injury and Cause B was listed as hanging. Carradine died at the hospital on Feb. 23, according to the medical examiner's report. He was 71.

On Monday, the actor's family confirmed his death in a statement to Deadline .

"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," the statement began.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him," the statement continued. "We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder . We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him." — Robert Carradine's family statement

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carradine's career in Hollywood began over five decades ago.

He landed his first major roles on the television series "Bonanza" in 1971 and in the John Wayne Western "The Cowboys" in 1972. He later scored roles in Martin Scorsese’s "Mean Streets," Hal Ashby’s "Coming Home" and Samuel Fuller’s World War II film "The Big Red One."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He landed his most memorable role in 1984 with "Revenge of the Nerds," in which he played head nerd Lewis Skolnick.

Carradine later starred in the Disney Channel’s "Lizzie McGuire" as Hilary Duff's on-screen dad.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.