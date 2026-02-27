Expand / Collapse search
Robert Carradine's cause of death revealed

Family says 'Revenge of the Nerds' star battled Bipolar Disorder for nearly two decades

By Janelle Ash Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Robert Carradine's cause of death has been revealed just days after the "Revenge of the Nerds" star's death was announced by his family.

Fox News Digital has confirmed that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed two causes of death for Carradine. Cause A was listed as sequelae of anoxic brain injury and Cause B was listed as hanging. Carradine died at the hospital on Feb. 23, according to the medical examiner's report. He was 71.

On Monday, the actor's family confirmed his death in a statement to Deadline.

Robert Carradine poses in glasses and a bow tie at New York Comic Con

Robert Carradine's cause of death was released just days after his death. (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," the statement began.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him," the statement continued. "We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him."

— Robert Carradine's family statement

Carradine's career in Hollywood began over five decades ago. 

He landed his first major roles on the television series "Bonanza" in 1971 and in the John Wayne Western "The Cowboys" in 1972. He later scored roles in Martin Scorsese’s "Mean Streets," Hal Ashby’s "Coming Home" and Samuel Fuller’s World War II film "The Big Red One."

robert carradine

Robert Carradine was known for his role in "Revenge of the Nerds." (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

He landed his most memorable role in 1984 with "Revenge of the Nerds," in which he played head nerd Lewis Skolnick.

Robert Carradine

Robert Carradine also starred in "Lizzie McGuire." (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Carradine later starred in the Disney Channel’s "Lizzie McGuire" as Hilary Duff's on-screen dad.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

