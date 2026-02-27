'Landman' star Ali Larter excited to turn 50, reveals ‘disciplined’ fitness and wellness routine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the course of her career, Ali Larter has been subject to the harsh realities of Hollywood's beauty standards. Now, the "Landman" actress — who turned 50 on Saturday — is leaning into who she is today and feeling better than ever before.

"The most beautiful you're ever going to be is today and to embrace that, to embrace it, to be kind to yourself," Larter said during a luncheon to celebrate a new wellness destination, Canyon Ranch Austin, in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month. "I think that women, in my industry and in the world and the way that we're seen and spoken about, it's just it's so critical. We just need to be kinder to ourselves and also, like I'm someone who, I don't want to look 20 years younger, 10 years younger. I want to be the best version of me right now."

"So I think that embracing the best version of yourself and don't be scared of the hard work, because you will feel mentally and physically stronger when you have that practice," she said.

Larter also said she was looking forward to turning 50.

"The women that I know that [are] older than me, are living their best lives. They’re taking care of themselves. I have a big birthday coming this year, and I’m excited," she said.

Larter's view on health and wellness hasn't always been crystal clear. From her early modeling days to her "Landman" success, the mom-of-two has evolved in more ways than one.

"I hold myself to such a high regard in the way that I want to walk through this world, and a lot of that starts with wellness," Larter said during the Texas luncheon event. "The beauty of aging is just being kinder to yourself. I’m much more forgiving of myself than I ever have been."

WATCH: ‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER SHARES HER SELF-CARE SECRETS

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Larter also spoke about her relationship with food, saying, "I’m not scared of food...food is what makes you feel strong, but you have to choose it wisely."

In January, while on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the actress opened up about her strict workout regimen and healthy eating habits.

"For me, [working out has been] a life-changer, and I've never been this disciplined ever in my whole life." — Ali Larter

"I take care of myself. So that's what I do. But also, when I say I go to the gym, yes, you need to strength train," she said. "You know, as you get older as a woman, it's part of it. You have to do it. But I'm also there, babe. I am like getting through my terror of life. Like I'm working my anxiety out and then I can start the day."

ALI LARTER LEAVES LITTLE TO IMAGINATION IN SHEER BURGUNDY OUTFIT AT LONDON 'LANDMAN' PREMIERE

Larter said she typically starts the day with celery juice, a coffee, and then hits the gym.

"I get up an hour and a half before call time before I get picked up. I just do it. I do the Peloton trainers. I fit it in when I fit it in. I don't do a lot. Sometimes I'll do half an hour. Sometimes I do 20 minutes."

"For me, after I exercise and I sweat, I've burned off a lot of my fear and I spent a lot of time just breathing, and it just gets so much oxygen into my body, and then I just feel better about myself. Like, I've already won the day," she added. "For me, it's a life-changer, and I've never been this disciplined ever in my whole life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In July, Larter gave Fox News Digital her self-care tips that benefit her hectic, day-to-day routine.

"I believe in sweating. Number one, you sweat," Larter said. "I don't care if you run, or you do it in a steam room. Sweat, sweat, sweat to get your glow on."

Next, Larter insisted, "Enjoy your life. When you're happy and relaxed, like you can feel it, you can see it. Stressed out, intense, curmudgeons – no, thank you."

"I think one of the biggest things is that routine is how I can handle when my life is running at a high-power level," she said. "It's getting up in the morning. Even if it's 20 minutes, I go for a run. I do yoga, I do stretching. I eat really clean. I drink a lot of water. I don't drink a lot of alcohol. I keep it really tight. And then as soon as I'm done with the run, I ruin it all in one day."

Despite her new outlook and all her hard work, Larter said she still finds it challenging to let go of vulnerability when it comes to filming bikini scenes in "Landman."

During an interview with People magazine, Larter, who plays Angela Norris in the hit Paramount+ series, described shooting scenes in which her character wears a bikini as "tough, in a weird way."

"I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!'" Larter said. "Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me," she continued. "I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult," she said. "When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So, part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she admitted.