Country singer J.D. Graham 'barely alive' after breaking neck in semi-truck crash

J.D. Graham is lucky to be alive.

The country singer's family revealed earlier this week that Graham broke his neck when he was hit by a tractor-trailer and had to be airlifted to the hospital. He later shared his own update.

"I'm barely alive here. Thank you, guys, I'm still discombobulated, but my daughter said that people are helping me out with some things, the "Percocets and Pawnshops" singer said in a video on his Facebook reel while wearing a neck brace.

He continued, "I’ve got a broken back, broken ribs, broken heart," adding that his dog died in the car with him. "It’s a tragedy."

"And thank you guys for the support, and I hope to see you guys soon," he added.

Graham admitted that he wasn’t "too worried about music stuff right now at all. I've just got to get better. Just giving you guys an update. Later, love you."

Graham’s daughter wrote in a caption on the reel: "Dad wanted to make sure he personally gives everyone an update. The devil works hard but God works harder. Thank you for your continued support."

On Wednesday morning, his family first shared the news about his crash on his Facebook page and on a fundraising page, saying the Oklahoma native was in a "serious accident" on Tuesday on an interstate after he was hit by a semi-truck and slammed into another vehicle.

"We are still waiting on several tests to understand the full extent of his injuries, but we do know this is going to be a long and difficult recovery," his daughter wrote. "He has a broken neck, a broken back, and several broken ribs, and he will be unable to walk for some time."

Graham had to be cut out of his SUV by paramedics and was airlifted to a trauma center in Texas where he is still being treated.

She added, "Watching someone so strong go through something like this has been incredibly hard for all of us."

Graham’s wife is unable to work during her cancer recovery, his daughter continued, with the family statement adding that Graham "has worked his tail off as a musician to carry them through her journey and chase his dreams at the same time."

His daughter added, "When he is finally able to return home, he will have a long road ahead with extensive physical and mental rehabilitation. It’s going to take time, patience, and a lot of strength."

She added, "If you know my dad, you know the kind of person he is. He is the best grandpa, dad, husband, and friend anyone could ask for, and the support being shown to him right now means everything to our family."

Midnight Slip, a speakeasy in Missouri where Graham had been scheduled to play on March 7, wrote on their Facebook page that the show would go on as scheduled without him and the proceeds would be donated to his family and recovery.

"As some of you may already know, our friend, J.D. Graham Music was in a very bad car accident yesterday. He has a broken back, neck and other serious injuries. Please pray for him and his family," the venue wrote, adding, "He is scheduled to play at Midnight Slip on March 7th with King Margo and Tiffany Ann. We are still going to have our show, and all proceeds (after the musicians are paid) for the ticket sales will go to JD and his family."

The venue added, "Please join us to celebrate and support a great man and the greatest songwriter I've personally ever met."

Graham faced a 25-year battle with addiction, according to his website, after he was prescribed anxiety medication at 11 years old, and he served five years in prison in Arizona following a "catastrophic car accident."

"There, stripped of distractions, Graham confronted his demons, found solace in faith, and rediscovered his purpose through music," his biography added.