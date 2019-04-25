Matthew Morrison on fatherhood and why he's partaking in a funeral for a tree

Matthew Morrison is honoring the late Will O. Baum, a beloved tree, in the world's first ever funeral for a tree.

Will O. Baum passed away on April 1, 2019, at his home in Brooklyn after a life of service providing shade, homes for birds, and releasing oxygen into the air. TUSHY, the company that makes chic bidet attachments, is putting on the event to bring awareness to the 15 billion trees killed every year to make toilet paper.

The "funeral service will celebrate the life that trees provide and serve as an inspiring wake-up call to the wasteful ways in which humans dispose of the vital life source," a press release revealed, which is why Morrison was quick to sign on to "officiate" the special event.

"I think it’s important because our environment and our Earth seem like [they're] hanging on by a thread and we have to remedy this problem," the "Glee" star told Fox News. "It’s our responsibility."

Becoming a new dad has also changed the actor's perspective on how he lives his life. "I have a new child so the importance of making this world a better place for my children and grandchildren is a lot more prevalent than it has been before," he added.

Morrison and his wife, Renee Puente, welcomed their son Revel James in October 2017.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor hopes people take away that this event is special because "having a funeral for a tree is such a statement to make."

"I hope people take away that trees are the reason we’re here. We’re wiping out our source of clean air," he explained.

One way he's making an impact in his own life is not using plastic bottles anymore and biking whenever he can to cut down on harmful emissions from using a vehicle.

"There are little things each person can do which can make a big impact," he said.

The funeral service will also include a spoken-word eulogy performed by environmental activist, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a rally cry from TUSHY founder, Miki Agrawal, poetry, songs and performances from a 25-part choir and 5-piece New Orleans brass band.

The service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson Memorial Church in New York City.