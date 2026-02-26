'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer sounds the alarm as weight-loss drugs threaten America's restaurants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Taffer claims a popular weight-loss trend has taken a bite out of the bar and restaurant industry.

The "Bar Rescue" host warned restaurants are in worse shape than when he launched the hit TV show 15 years ago, pointing to GLP-1 medications as a big culprit.

"Costs are higher, customers are less frequent, things like GLP medications are reducing how much people eat, how much people drink," Taffer told Fox News Digital. "The reduced alcohol consumption trends — sure, there’s a lot of factors that are working to compress and work against the industry these days."

"And that’s why this season is so challenging for me, because of all of those pressures on all of these operators," he added. "And these people are in serious debt. I mean, it’s houses, cars, families on the line. It’s a heavy-duty situation that I’m thrown into, and I take it really seriously. That’s why I’m so aggressive."

Despite the headwinds, he argued that challenging markets create opportunity for standout businesses.

"There’s a lot of factors working against it. But I’ll tell you what: in moments like this, that’s when the great ones shine," Taffer explained. "The ones that really connect with their audiences, that provide value, and those connectivity elements of environment and value. Those are the ones that shine in these environments. And so I believe that no matter how tough the business climate is, you can succeed."

Taffer even insisted the American dream of owning a business is still alive and well.

"A lot of the policies that are being implemented now are very pro-small business," he said. "And it’s going to take a little while for them all to kick in. But the lower prices are working, the lower insurance is starting to work, and all of these other factors — the regulatory, the tax factors — are all contributing and making a difference."

"And let’s not forget, no tax on tips and no tax on overtime is going to put more disposable income in the marketplace to support restaurants and bars," he said.

"Bar Rescue," which airs Sundays on Paramount Network, originally premiered in 2011 on Spike TV. Hosted by Taffer, the show helps struggling bars turn business around. Taffer, who has decades of experience in nightlife, uses a tough-love approach to confront bar owners in areas of mismanagement, rebranding and renovating spaces in just days. In fact, Taffer revealed to Fox News Digital that he redesigns the bars and restaurants in about five minutes.

"When recon is over, I take all the employees, put them in a parking lot, and I go in, and I design the bar that night with my team," he explained. "And we come up with the concept and the design literally in 10 minutes. Day two, we order all the equipment. Day three, we build it. And we’re out of there on day four. So designing it, branding it, securing everything, and building it all in 36 hours is an incredibly difficult challenge."

The show has become known for its dramatic blowups, intense makeovers and the big question of whether the rescued bars can actually stay afloat afterward.

"Bar Rescue" entered its 10th season on Feb. 22, a feat Taffer never thought would happen.

"I didn’t believe it would go this long, honestly," he told Fox News Digital. "I thought I’d do a pilot and go home. And every year, you don’t think you’re going to make it to the next year because, you know, TV works that way. You don’t get another year unless you do well in the year that you’re in."

"But it shocks me that we’ve lasted so long, and I attribute it to just being honest and authentic," he said, before adding, "and to the human aspect of ‘Bar Rescue’ because, in the end, it’s really not about bars as much as it’s about the people that run them and the challenges and the disappointments and the failures that they’re dealing with. And can I take this failing business owner and make them successful?"

Taffer's honesty and authenticity have sometimes led to criticism as viewers labeled him harsh. The tough-guy persona and approach are appreciated by the restaurant and bar owners he works with, according to Taffer.

"People who judge me from being too harsh maybe should watch the scene where I get the hug again," he told Fox News Digital. "Because the owner doesn’t feel that way. They gave me a hug and the things they whispered in my ear during those hugs are unbelievable."

"Things like, 'Thank you, Jon, you saved my life. You saved my family. My kids respect me again. My spouse slept in the same bed with me again last night. That hasn't happened in months,'" he recalled. "I mean, the things they say to me are incredible. So, you know, I think whether I’m too tough or not is really up to the owner to make that determination."

