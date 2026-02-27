Expand / Collapse search
Kristen Stewart's rambling ICE comments about LA trigger fierce 'word salad' backlash

Critics branded 'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart's comments about Los Angeles as 'elite-level word salad' on social media

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Kristen Stewart's latest comments on the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles drew intense scrutiny online, as critics questioned the actress’ scattered thoughts about feeling like the city is being dismantled.

"I can't stand the idea that – the dismantling of the culture that did have a hand in, like, making me who I am, which is so meaningless in the face of people's lives being, like, completely unearthed, uprooted, destroyed," Stewart said while being interviewed by Architectural Digest.

"This is, like, not who we are," she added. "So, like, where I'm from, I don't identify with that right now. And so, like, I – I definitely am dying every day thinking, 'So do we make movies about this? Do we throw all of our money at it? Do we stop buying burgers in the daytime? What do we do about this?' Like, I can't fathom that it's happening until it doesn't happen. It's like Los Angeles doesn't exist without all of us."

Kristen Stewart standing and posing for a photo at the 2025 SFFILM Awards Night.

Kristen Stewart claimed ICE is "dismantling" the culture of Los Angeles in an interview with Architectural Digest. (Steve Jennings / WireImage)

Architectural Digest shared the video of Stewart's response to Instagram, with critics branding the actress’ comments "word salad."

"There's still time to delete this and post something relevant to architecture instead," one user commented.

"Elite-level word salad right there," another added.

"Nobody cares what actresses think," one user said.

Kristen Stewart wears pinstripe suit

Kristen Stewart's rambling comments about ICE received criticism online. (Michael Buckner)

However, others praised Architectural Digest for sharing Stewart's thoughts.

"All the soulless people in the comments , my god help us . I commend you @archdigest for contributing to the conversation," one comment read.

"How are people struggling so much to understand what she’s saying? To me this is a very clear and passionate response to the question," another user wrote. "And I commend her for taking that moment to speak on it, and think her reasoning is spot on."

"LA loves her hard," one user said. "Y’all negative Nancy’s can stay pressed."

Kristen Stewart at the Berlin Film Festival

Kristen Stewart has expressed interest in moving away from the United States. (Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

Stewart has been eyeing an exit from the U.S.

The "Twilight" star revealed in an interview with The Times that she's cultivating her directorial career around being able to create films in Europe because she "can't work freely" in America.

Her directorial debut, "The Chronology of Water," was shot in Latvia as "it would have been impossible to do in the States."

Kristen Stewart at event

Kristen Stewart gained fame for her role in "Twilight." (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The bi-coastal actress – who spends time in Los Angeles and New York – admitted that she's "probably not" going to live in the states for much longer.

"I can’t work freely there," Stewart said. "But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

