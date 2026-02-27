Dennis Quaid flies Air Force One with Trump, takes stage at Texas rally event in Corpus Christi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dennis Quaid is proudly standing by President Donald Trump's side.

During the president's public event in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, the A-list star joined him on stage briefly to express his gratitude. Trump was speaking in Texas about energy and economic priorities, emphasizing topics from his recent State of the Union address.

"We have an actor. He's one of the best actors in America," Trump said on stage. "Hey Dennis. Come here, Dennis, come here."

Quaid approached Trump and the podium to share a few words. "Hello, Corpus Christi. Hello, Texas. My home state. I love Corpus Christi and I love Donald Trump," Quaid said before exiting the stage.

Earlier in the day, Senator Ted Cruz took to X, sharing that Quaid flew on Air Force One to Texas with the president.

"With the great Dennis Quaid (@reaganthemovie) on AF1 with Trump, headed to Texas!" Cruz wrote alongside an image of himself and Quaid.

While onboard, Cruz uploaded a video of Quaid sitting next to Trump. Cruz asked Quaid to give an impersonation of Ronald Reagan (whom he starred as in the biopic) and Trump having a conversation.

"An historic conversation on AF1 between TWO great American Presidents…" Cruz captioned the video.

Quaid has been a longtime fan of Trump and has made his political opinions clear. Just earlier this month, the "Reagan" star commented on how much politics have changed in recent years. During an appearance on " The Greg Laurie Show ," Quaid made it clear where he stands on the political spectrum.

"Things have gone so extremely, so far left right now," Laurie said during his conversation with Quaid. "I saw a podcast — it was Bill Maher and Dana Carvey, and I’m forgetting the other guy’s name — but anyway, I think it was Dana Carvey said, 'I’ve told my friends in Hollywood I’m a Clinton Democrat, and some of them are calling me a Nazi now.'"

Quaid said, "You can't do that," and compared being a Clinton Democrat to being "a neocon on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can't be anymore."

The actor then described himself as a "commonsense independent," although he said he tends to "lean more conservative in my head."

"I'm just for common sense, is really what I am," Quaid said.

Later in the podcast, Laurie asked Quaid about spending time with President Donald Trump .

He called Trump "very surprisingly approachable and very funny and really genuine. He wouldn't be president if he wasn't genuine because the people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interest at heart."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.