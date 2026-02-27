Demi Moore goes viral looking unrecognizable with dramatic new bob haircut transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore has gone viral after debuting a dramatic transformation for Milan Fashion Week.

The 63-year-old actress was photographed looking almost unrecognizable at the Gucci FW26 Fashion Show, which was held at Palazzo delle Scintille on February 27.

Moore showed off a blunt bob, styled in a way that appeared wet. This was a stark change from her signature long black hair. She tied her all-black leather look together with large, oversized sunglasses. Moore wore pointed black heels to the fashion show.

Moore's Chihuahua, Pilaf, had one of the best seats of the night and sat on her lap during the fashion show. Stars such as Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, and Karlie Kloss headlined the runway for Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 show. Models Alex Consani, Amelia Gray and Elsa Hosk also walked.

"The Substance" star's stylist, Brad Goreski, uploaded a video of Moore just before she left for the Gucci show. He recorded Moore, head to toe, explaining that her entire outfit was Gucci.

Thousands of Instagram users commented on the post, praising the star for her look.

"Love the hair! 😍," one user wrote.

Another added, "She looks so much better with this hairstyle ❤️."

"The hair looks amazing! It's been so long for so long and this just looks so fresh!" another person wrote.

Another user made a play on her latest movie, suggesting she looks younger than she did before. "Did you take the substance?" the user asked.

Another user seemed to agree, writing, "Oh man, 😞, she took the substance. Well, as long as she is happy. 👍"

Moore previously debuted a new hair look for Gucci and cut bangs in October. "Bangs — now and then. Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days!" she wrote, including a photo from the time she filmed the iconic 1996 movie.

In January, she opened up to People about switching up her look — specifically rocking a bob in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman."

"I like leaving room to play," she said, adding that her hair "has lived many lives."

The biggest hair transformation that gave her a new perspective on beauty was when she shaved her head for her role in "G.I. Jane" in 1997. Moore told the outlet that the look "probably was the most illuminating experience and one that deepened my appreciation for my hair!"

Moore told the outlet that no matter what, she will always return to her signature long hair.

"It feels most like me. Being able to change my look with wigs and pieces feeds my need for change, but at the end of the day, I love taking it down, seeing my hair fall past my waist. It’s like coming home," she told People.

