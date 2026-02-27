Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Demi Moore goes viral looking unrecognizable with dramatic new bob haircut transformation

The 63-year-old actress debuted a blunt bob at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show with her Chihuahua Pilaf

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in "The Substance."

Demi Moore has gone viral after debuting a dramatic transformation for Milan Fashion Week.

The 63-year-old actress was photographed looking almost unrecognizable at the Gucci FW26 Fashion Show, which was held at Palazzo delle Scintille on February 27.

Moore showed off a blunt bob, styled in a way that appeared wet. This was a stark change from her signature long black hair. She tied her all-black leather look together with large, oversized sunglasses. Moore wore pointed black heels to the fashion show.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore donned a dramatic transformation for Milan Fashion Week. (Getty Images)

Moore's Chihuahua, Pilaf, had one of the best seats of the night and sat on her lap during the fashion show. Stars such as Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, and Karlie Kloss headlined the runway for Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 show. Models Alex Consani, Amelia Gray and Elsa Hosk also walked.

"The Substance" star's stylist, Brad Goreski, uploaded a video of Moore just before she left for the Gucci show. He recorded Moore, head to toe, explaining that her entire outfit was Gucci.

Demi Moore Gucci

Demi Moore attended the Gucci FW26 Fashion Show on Feb. 27. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Thousands of Instagram users commented on the post, praising the star for her look.

"Love the hair! 😍," one user wrote.

Another added, "She looks so much better with this hairstyle ❤️."

Demi Moore dog

Demi Moore brought her dog, Pilaf, to the Gucci fashion show. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)

"The hair looks amazing! It's been so long for so long and this just looks so fresh!" another person wrote.

Another user made a play on her latest movie, suggesting she looks younger than she did before. "Did you take the substance?" the user asked.

Another user seemed to agree, writing, "Oh man, 😞, she took the substance. Well, as long as she is happy. 👍"

Moore previously debuted a new hair look for Gucci and cut bangs in October. "Bangs — now and then. Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days!" she wrote, including a photo from the time she filmed the iconic 1996 movie.

DEMI MOORE OVER THE YEARS: PHOTOS

  • Demi Moore holding her dog and walking
    Image 1 of 6

    Demi Moore and dog, Pilaf, in Feb. 2025. (PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscars
    Image 2 of 6

    Demi Moore stunned as a first-time nominee on the Oscars red carpet last year. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

  • Demi Moore wears strapless silver dress at Golden Globes.
    Image 3 of 6

    Demi Moore was "in shock" upon winning her first Golden Globe award in 2025. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

  • Demi Moore giving her speech
    Image 4 of 6

    Demi Moore at amfAR in 2024. (Getty Images)

  • Demi Moore in a white polka dot dress at Cannes
    Image 5 of 6

    Demi Moore in a white polka dot dress. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

  • Demi Moore attends a film festival
    Image 6 of 6

    Demi Moore attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala in 2021. (Daniele Venturelli)

In January, she opened up to People about switching up her look — specifically rocking a bob in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman."

"I like leaving room to play," she said, adding that her hair "has lived many lives."

Demi Moore in Landman

Demi Moore as Cami in "Landman." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

The biggest hair transformation that gave her a new perspective on beauty was when she shaved her head for her role in "G.I. Jane" in 1997. Moore told the outlet that the look "probably was the most illuminating experience and one that deepened my appreciation for my hair!"

Moore told the outlet that no matter what, she will always return to her signature long hair.

"It feels most like me. Being able to change my look with wigs and pieces feeds my need for change, but at the end of the day, I love taking it down, seeing my hair fall past my waist. It’s like coming home," she told People.

