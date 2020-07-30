Maren Morris reveals ‘amazing gift’ Miranda Lambert gave her son

Maren Morris received an “amazing gift” from Miranda Lambert for her 4-month-old son, Hayes Andrew.

“The Bones” singer took to social media on Wednesday to show off the gift.

Lambert, 36, gave Morris, 30, two denim jackets for both her and her son. The jackets had Morris and Hayes’ names embroidered on the back and glittery fringe.

"Oh my god. Okay. @mirandalambert you give the best gifts," Morris wrote on her Instagram Story.

The “GIRL” singer also posted a photo of Hayes wearing the jacket while being held by her husband, Ryan Hurd, on Twitter.

“Thank you for this amazing gift @mirandalambert. Love you so much,” Morris gushed.

She also told Lambert she was “so proud” of her for reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts for her song “Bluebird.”

Morris and Hurd, 33, welcomed their first child on March 23.

The new mom has since fallen victim to mom-shaming and decided to no longer post photos of her son’s face as a result.

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it,’” Morris recently said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”