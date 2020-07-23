Maren Morris opens up about mom-shaming, decision to stop showing son's 'face in photos'

New mom Maren Morris is getting candid about the ups and downs of parenthood in the social media era.

The country music star -- who recently welcomed her first child, son Hayes Andrew, with husband Ryan Hurd -- opened up to Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live," where she explained that she would be refraining from sharing photos of the couple's 4-month-old son’s face moving forward amid criticism she's received on social media.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," Morris, 30, relayed to the radio host, adding that she’s not showing her son’s “face in photos on social media anymore.”

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"

Morris recently received backlash for a photo, which shows the mother-son pair enjoying a pleasant day on the lake, lounging on a large car-shaped floating raft. In the pic, Morris and Hayes are donning matching swimsuits and sunglasses.

"Motor-floatin,'" Morris captioned the June 30 Instagram photo, which now has its comments turned off.

At the time, Morris’ husband Hurd, 33, came to the defense of his wife after a Twitter user asked, “Where is the baby's life jacket???"

"I'd like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet [sic] of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture," Hurd asserted.

Morris echoed her husband's comments in the interview on Wednesday, telling Cohen, 52, who also has a young son: "But I will say, he was completely safe. We were tied to a dock; I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo."

During their video conversation, Morris and Cohen agreed that "people are a--holes on social media.”

"They really are,” Morris said.

Morris also explained her stance on the ongoing social media trend of mom-shaming and said getting the hang of parenting, in general, is something that takes time and repetition.

"Anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else," she said.

"Especially [someone who's] brand-new at this. And we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyway.”