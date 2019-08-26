Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert team up on new song 'Way Too Pretty for Prison'

Country superstars Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert joined forces for a new track, "Too Pretty for Prison," that just dropped at midnight.

The tune is a comedic take on wanting to murder a cheating ex, but deciding against it because not everyone is into the "Orange Is the New Black" lifestyle.

Lambert opens the tune with the lament, "They don't have rhinestone ball and chains / Lunch trays don't come with Chardonnay / The bars there ain't got boys to buy us drinks."

“He cheated, he’s a villain / And you know I’d help you kill him / But we’re way too pretty for prison / Hard time ain’t our kind of livin,’” Lambert sings on the first chorus. In the second hook, Morris offers, "Let's hire somebody to kill him."

In another fun line, the crooners crack, "Well, the state won't pay for lash extensions / No Sun Tan City, not to mention / that lack of waxing situation."

Morris previously teased a collaboration, telling Entertainment Tonight, "We’re going on tour together later this fall, so maybe we’ll write a song together when we’re out. ... I mean, she’s such a great friend. And to be able to support her on the road this year, it’s going to be really fun for me. And I feel like I am going to learn a lot."

Lambert told People of the tune, “Karen Fairchild and I were having a wine night to talk about The Bandwagon Tour, and I always tell my friends, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re way too pretty for prison.’ She got a ride home at the end of the night, and the next day I had a write with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose). I was telling them about our night, and that conversation, and they said, ‘Well that’s what we’re writing today.’ I’m so glad Maren joined me on singing this song. She sang her a— off and it was so fun to have her in the studio.”