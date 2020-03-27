Maren Morris on 30-hour labor, emergency C-section, and giving birth during a ‘global health crisis’

Maren Morris is opening up about her labor after the country singer gave birth to her first child on Monday.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely,” Morris began in a lengthy caption on Instagram with a photo that showed her husband, Ryan Hurd, holding their baby boy, Hayes Andrew Hurd.

In a post that can only be described as courageous, Morris, 29, described the emotion of birthing a child during a time where so many factors are out of a mother’s control – she simply hoped for the best.

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” she said. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

During the trying time, not only in COVID-19 isolation but also in pregnancy recovery, the “I Could Use a Love Song” performer found the silver lining in her situation and said she and her country crooner husband, 33, had been keeping busy binge-watching their favorite shows while they waited it out until she was discharged from the hospital.

“All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of ‘The Office’ @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here,” she said before diving into her gratitude for the hospital workers tirelessly checking on her progress.

“The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that.”

Morris went on to thank the other moms out there as well.

“Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in,” she said. “The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all. 🖤.”

Morris and Hurd first revealed they were expecting last October.