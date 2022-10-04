Loretta Lynn mourned by George Strait, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and more stars: 'She is irreplaceable'

George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and more celebrities are mourning the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died at 90.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.

Throughout Lynn's career, which spanned 60 years, she won every music award known to musicians, and was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

Here is a look at how the stars are remembering the country music star.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Lynn have been friends for decades. Parton took to Instagram after the news of Lynn’s death to share a sweet sentiment about the late star.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," Parton wrote on Instagram. "We’ve all been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire honored Lynn in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal," McEntire noted on her Instagram post.

McEntire’s mother Jacqueline passed away at the age of 93 in March 2020 after a battle with cancer.

"Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!"

In 2021, the "Big Sky" actress collaborated on a song with Lynn and Carrie Underwood entitled "Still Woman Enough," a reference to the Country Music Hall of Famer’s iconic song, "You Ain’t Woman Enough."



"I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

George Strait

George Strait took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor the "amazing woman" that Lynn was.

"We’re sure going to miss Loretta Lynn," Strait began. "What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs."

His Twitter post included an image of the duo, with Lynn gazing up at Strait, smiling while she rested her head on his shoulder.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shared a story about the first time she met Lynn.

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career," Underwood recalled. "I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…

"This is one of my most favorite stories to tell," she continued. "I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind."

"Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her…and also with her…in some of the most special moments of my career," Underwood added. "She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced."



She concluded, "I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist. Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir. Love you!"

Stella Parton

Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella Parton, took to Twitter to mourn the late star.

"My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel," she wrote alongside an image of the two.

Sissy Spacek

Actress and singer Sissy Spacek shared a statement with Fox News Digital following the news of Loretta Lynn’s death.

"Today is a sad day," Spacek’s statement began. "The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends, and her loyal fans."

Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt, country music singer and songwriter, tweeted a memorial message of his own.

"So sad to hear of the passing of Loretta Lynn," his tweet began. "She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore."

In his tribute post, Tritt included an old image of himself performing alongside Lynn.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes joined the large number of celebrities honoring Loretta Lynn.

"oh, sweet loretta lynn…" Rimes began on Twitter. "what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends."

"loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind," she added in a follow-up tweet.

Charlie Daniels Jr.

Charlie Daniels Jr., who is the son of the country star who shares the same name, and Charlie Daniel’s widow, Hazel, shared how compassionate Lynn was when she paid respects after Charlie Daniels died in July 2020.

"Mom and I are saddened to hear about the loss of a true legend, Loretta Lynn," the mother-son duo wrote. "When dad passed, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner’s daughter. Rest in peace."

Caroline King

Caroline King took to Twitter to call Loretta Lynn an "inspiration" as she shared an image of the late music icon.

"She was an inspiration," King began. "R.I.P. Loretta Lynn," she wrote, adding a red heart.

Tom Wopat

Actor Tom Wopat shared his condolences to Lynn’s family on Twitter while calling her a "wonderful person and will be greatly missed."

"Tom and the Wopat Webcrew offer our condolences to Loretta Lynn’s family, friends and fans. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed," his full statement read.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves, who once called Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton her inspirations, took to Twitter on Tuesday to acknowledge Lynn’s passing.

She kept her tribute brief as she wrote, "Loretta," with a broken heart emoji.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live," took to Twitter to fondly remember having Lynn as a guest on his show in 2016.

"RIP #LorettaLynn — the Queen of Country," Cohen wrote. "Was a total honor having her on #WWHL years ago. What an icon and lovely person."