Loretta Lynn receives 90th birthday wishes from country music greats Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and more

The "Queen of Country" received a touching tribute in honor of her 90th birthday.

Loretta Lynn turned 90 on Thursday and was surprised with a video featuring well wishes from country stars Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and many more.

Lynn's team shared the 90-second video message to her social media accounts so fans could see all the performers who teamed up to celebrate the country icon's special day. Several praised Lynn for paving the way for them in their own musical careers.

"Hope it's the best one yet!" Brooks says with Yearwood by his side.

"I just hope you feel as special as you are to all of us today," Carly Pearce says.

Underwood also reiterated her love for Lynn, adding, "Enjoy it, celebrate, and I hope I see you soon."

McEntire let Lynn know she loves her "with all my heart." "I send my best wishes to you. You go girl!" McEntire added.

McGraw, speaking on behalf of him and his wife, told Lynn she has always been "timeless and ageless."

"I'll have a drink for you because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere," Alan Jackson shared.

The video ended with a snippet of Parton singing "Happy Birthday" to Lynn and ending it with, "Happy Birthday Loretta, we will always love you."

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer touched on how she felt about turning 90 in a social media post on her birthday.

"When people tell me I'm 90 - There's no way that can be true. I still feel 40!" a tweet from her verified account reads.

Also shared to her social media account was a video message sent to her by her friend Wynonna Judd.

"Loretta, I love you. I'm in New York with a few of my friends," Judd says with a roaring crowd behind her. "We want to wish you a 90th beautiful experience of a day."

Judd and the crowd then sung "Happy Birthday" together.

Adding in to the celebratory wishes was none other than Lynn's family members. Several of her kids also teamed up to share their own special video shared to Instagram.