Reba McEntire remembers Loretta Lynn amid extending tour dates: ‘I will always love Loretta’

Reba McEntire is honoring the late country star Loretta Lynn.

Lynn, a country music icon, was 90 years old.

"Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal," McEntire noted on her Instagram post.

McEntire’s mother Jacqueline passed away at the age of 93 in March 2020 after a battle with cancer.

"Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!"

In 2021, the "Big Sky" actress collaborated on a song with Lynn and Carrie Underwood entitled "Still Woman Enough," a reference to the Country Music Hall of Famer’s iconic song, "You Ain’t Woman Enough."

McEntire continued to pay tribute to the Grand Ole Opry member.



"I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

In the Instagram photo, the two country stars are hugging and posing for the camera with all smiles. McEntire wore a sparkly blue dress, as Lynn sported a green jacket with floral and beaded embellishments.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Lynn's career spanned 60 years, and she was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

McEntire’s post comes on the heels of her announcement that she had extended her tour with 14 additional dates.

"I’m just having so much out on the road that we’ve decided to add more dates and continue the fun on [into] 2023," the country music star said in a Twitter video.

She took to social media Monday to suggest to her fans to visit her website for the listed dates and ticket information.

"Tickets go on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you," McEntire concluded in her announcement.

McEntire is scheduled to kick off her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour on March 9, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida, and will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City April 19.

Special guests featured on her tour will include Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

Fox News Digital Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.