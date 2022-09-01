Expand / Collapse search
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire embraces her dark side with boyfriend Rex Linn in ‘Big Sky’ season 3

McEntire and Linn play a mischievous couple in 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Reba McEntire has gone to the dark side. 

The singer-actor plays a villain in ABC’s crime drama "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" Season 3. 

McEntire acts alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn, as the pair portray a mischievous, shady couple. 

The trailer shows McEntire's character Sunny Barnes welcoming backpackers to Sunny Day Excursions, a "luxury backcountry experience" located in a Montana valley. 

"Let's get out there and have some fun and be safe," Barnes encourages the guests. 

Country icon Reba McEntire plays a villainous role in ABC's crime drama "Big Sky: Deadly Trails," alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn.

Country icon Reba McEntire plays a villainous role in ABC's crime drama "Big Sky: Deadly Trails," alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn. (Getty Images)

In the first 10 seconds of the series’ sneak peek, a hiking trail sign reads "Deadman’s Drop." 

The tone of the show preview suddenly turns eerie as the scene flashes to a private investigation team discussing a case of missing campers linked back to Barnes’ campgrounds. 

We then see her greet the detective team led by new Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by Jensen Ackles. 

The "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" trailer shows Reba McEntire's character welcoming backpackers to Sunny Day Excursions, a "luxury backcountry experience."

The "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" trailer shows Reba McEntire's character welcoming backpackers to Sunny Day Excursions, a "luxury backcountry experience." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"Nice to meet the new sheriff in town," Barnes says.

"We ask that you stay on the marked trails," she advises. 

"Sometimes people just want to disappear," Buck Barnes, who is played by Linn, tells the sheriff about a missing camper. 

Country superstar Reba McEntire revealed in 2020 that she's dating "Young Sheldon" actor Rex Linn after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo.

Country superstar Reba McEntire revealed in 2020 that she's dating "Young Sheldon" actor Rex Linn after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo. (ABC via Getty Images)

Throughout the "Big Sky" trailer, a flashing video montage of scenes from the new season shows a person running through the woods, blood dripping down someone’s face and a missing person sign thrown into a fire. 

The trailer for the show, from David E. Kelley, the creator of "Big Little Lies," ends with McEntire's Barnes saying, "Fun will be had or your money back," with a cynical smile. 

The country icon shared the trailer to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Some trails are not meant to be followed. Are you ready? #BigSky: Deadly Trails premieres on September 21 on ABC, and stream on Hulu."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

