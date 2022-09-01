Reba McEntire embraces her dark side with boyfriend Rex Linn in ‘Big Sky’ season 3

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire has gone to the dark side.

The singer-actor plays a villain in ABC’s crime drama "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" Season 3.

McEntire acts alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn, as the pair portray a mischievous, shady couple.

The trailer shows McEntire's character Sunny Barnes welcoming backpackers to Sunny Day Excursions, a "luxury backcountry experience" located in a Montana valley.

"Let's get out there and have some fun and be safe," Barnes encourages the guests.

In the first 10 seconds of the series’ sneak peek, a hiking trail sign reads "Deadman’s Drop."

The tone of the show preview suddenly turns eerie as the scene flashes to a private investigation team discussing a case of missing campers linked back to Barnes’ campgrounds.

We then see her greet the detective team led by new Sheriff Beau Arlen, played by Jensen Ackles.

"Nice to meet the new sheriff in town," Barnes says.

"We ask that you stay on the marked trails," she advises.

"Sometimes people just want to disappear," Buck Barnes, who is played by Linn, tells the sheriff about a missing camper.

Throughout the "Big Sky" trailer, a flashing video montage of scenes from the new season shows a person running through the woods, blood dripping down someone’s face and a missing person sign thrown into a fire.

The trailer for the show, from David E. Kelley, the creator of "Big Little Lies," ends with McEntire's Barnes saying, "Fun will be had or your money back," with a cynical smile.

The country icon shared the trailer to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Some trails are not meant to be followed. Are you ready? #BigSky: Deadly Trails premieres on September 21 on ABC, and stream on Hulu."