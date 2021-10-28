George Strait honors police in 'The Weight of the Badge' music video

George Strait is honoring law enforcement.

On Thursday, the 69-year-old country music icon released a music video for his song "The Weight of the Badge," which was originally released on his 2019 album "Honky Tonk Time Machine."

The video kicks off with a clip of police officers raising the American flag outside of the New York State Police Academy.

"You have people that are going out and doing a job to defend your communities," a voiceover says. "And you know in the back of the mind of every one of those officers – one of them might not be going home."

COUNTRY LEGEND GEORGE STRAIT REVEALS THE STORY BEHIND HIS FIRST TEQUILA

A police officer then recalled a colleague who died in the line of duty.

"Sometimes, I don't think we realize the impact that this job has had on our families, let alone ourselves," he continued. "That's a heavy weight. That's the heavy weight of the badge."

GEORGE STRAIT HEARTBROKEN OVER SUDDEN DEATH OF LONGTIME DRUMMER

Queue the country song, which pays tribute to police officers and those who "swore an oath to protect and serve."

The remainder of the video features clips of police officers, firefighters and more suiting up to carry out their jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also included in the clip are interviews with family members of people in such positions who admit to holding their family members "extra tight" and officers explaining that their "heart is still heavy" after taking their badge off because of the weight of their job.

In one such interview, an officer halts his conversation to listen to a call on the radio.

"I'm going," he says without completing his sentence.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He swore that oath to protect and serve / Pours his heart and soul into both those words / Lays his life on the line," Strait sings in the chorus. "And the line he walks is razor-fine / Tempered strength is always tough / But he ain't gonna buckle under the weight of the badge."