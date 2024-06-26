Lindsay Lohan's back for 'Freaky Friday 2': Former Hollywood bad girls then and now

Lindsay Lohan is returning to one of her most iconic roles.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Disney Studios, Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis could be seen sitting next to each other on set, confirming that production has officially begun on "Freaky Friday 2."

The caption read, "The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!"

The first movie was released in August 2003 and starred Curtis and Lohan as a feuding mother-daughter-duo who switch bodies after a particularly nasty argument. The two spend the rest of the film trying to switch back before Curtis' character's wedding, learning more about each other and their day-to-day struggles in the process.

Her return to the character also marks her return to the big screen following many ups and downs in her personal life over the years, including partying and multiple arrests.

As Lohan wasn't the only young star branded a "bad girl" in that era, here are some celebrities who were very familiar with the club scene in the early 2000s.

Lindsay Lohan

Lohan had her big break starring in the 1998 classic "The Parent Trap" and stayed booked and busy with starring roles in "Freaky Friday," "Georgia Rule" and "Mean Girls," until her partying appeared to get in the way.

Her nights out led to multiple arrests and stints in rehab. Soon enough, she developed a bad reputation in Hollywood for showing up late and unprepared to set, leading to fewer offers coming her way.

She later dipped her toe into the business world, opening three beach clubs in Greece between 2016 and 2018. Her managerial style was showcased in the short-lived MTV reality series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." Despite owning the clubs in Greece, Lohan has lived in Dubai since 2014, away from the paparazzi.

After multiple comeback attempts, in projects such as "The Canyons" and "Liz & Dick," Lohan signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix and has starred in two romantic comedies for the streaming service, "Falling for Christmas" and "Irish Wish." Her next big project is the highly anticipated "Freaky Friday" sequel, which

In July 2023, Lohan's rep announced she had welcomed her first child, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's reputation as the ultimate party girl started when she was still a teenager sneaking into New York nightclubs in the '90s.

When speaking with W Magazine in September 2004, Hilton explained that she probably went out to different clubs four nights a week. She first started going out after moving to New York, when she says "all of a sudden, I was getting invited to every single event and party, movie premiere, gala, and nightclub opening."

"There was nothing like 2000s nightlife. It was so fun and free, and no one was looking at a phone. It was all about dancing and hanging out with your friends," Hilton said. "It wasn’t about bottle service or people buying their way in. If you were cool, and they knew who you were, you were there. People today don’t know what fun is."

Hilton has since built a brand around partying, traveling the world as a musician and DJ. She has also been working hard with the organization Breaking Code Silence, which aims to stop the "Troubled Teen Industry" and empower those who have survived it.

Her love story with her husband, Carter Reum, was featured in season one of her reality show, "Paris in Love," with season two focusing on her journey into motherhood. She shares son Phoenix and daughter London with Reum, whom they welcomed via surrogate.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie's partying in the early 2000s, led to four separate arrests, a short stint in jail and three years of probation for heroin possession. She also landed in rehab on multiple occasions, for addictions to cocaine, heroin and prescription pills.

"The Simple Life" star credits meeting her husband, Joel Madden, and getting pregnant with her first child for inspiring her to turn her life around.

"It’s been a pattern in my life — when I get in trouble, I try to get out of it," she told ABC News. "And the difference is, is that I’m a mother now and not only thinking about myself."

In 2008, Richie started the successful fashion line, House of Harlow, which has since extended past apparel and jewelry and into eyewear, fragrance and home decor. In addition, Richie has made several appearances as a guest on popular sitcoms, and in 2016 she was cast as a lead in Tina Fey's Netflix comedy, "Great News."

Aside from being a great businesswoman, Richie is a mom to two kids – daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears was known for going out with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s. Things changed, however, in 2007, when she had her infamous public breakdown, shaving her head and attacking paparazzi with an umbrella.

She was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. She continued to work, appearing in episodes of "How I Met Your Mother," "Glee" and "Jane the Virgin," and released four albums, including "Circus" and "Britney Jean."

In December 2013, while still under conservatorship, she launched the Britney: Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, which ran for four years, ending in December 2017. A second residency, Britney: Domination, was later announced but canceled.

Around the cancelation of her second residency, the Free Britney Movement began to gain steam, with fans calling for the end of her conservatorship and the harsh rules she was forced to live under. The conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Spears has since gotten married and divorced from Sam Asghari and released a memoir, "The Woman in Me," and she is working on repairing her relationship with her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was known as Paris Hilton's best friend in the early 2000s and could be seen dancing and hanging out with her on many nights out.

In 2007, Kardashian and her family skyrocketed to fame with their hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E!. She continued going out to different clubs with her family while filming the show, whether they were in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami or New York.

The show continued for many years, going off the air in June 2021. In that time, Kardashian partnered with different brands, released a hit gaming app, appeared on the cover of many influential magazines and had guest roles in many films. She has both a fragrance line and a makeup line, called KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, and a hugely successful apparel company, called Skims.

The family returned to TV when they signed a deal with Hulu for a second reality show, "The Kardashians," which premiered in April 2022.

Kardashian has been married three times, most famously to Kanye West, from 2014 to 2021. She and West have four children – North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Tara Reid

Tara Reid admits to going out and partying on a regular basis when she was younger, saying she became "someone to attack" back in the day for her habits, "because [she] was an easy target."

"The difference is I never did sex tapes, I never did anything wrong," she told Mr. Warburton Magazine in June 2023. "I’ve never even gotten a speeding ticket. But what I did get punished for is if I wasn’t shooting, I went to Europe right away. I’d be popping bottles, and I had a great time."

The "American Pie" star had a career resurgence when she starred in "Sharknado" and its sequels. She also appeared in the second season of the show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton was known for starring in "The O.C.," as well as for partying with Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan back in the day. She admitted to People magazine to having a lot of enablers around her at the time, and said she never thought her 2007 DUI arrest and subsequent court-mandated rehab would ever happen to her.

"It was a train I could not get off of," she told People in January 2017. "When you're young, you can do it, but after a while, it's going to come crashing down on you."

Things got worse for her in 2009, when she was committed to a psychiatric ward after she blacked out from Xanax and threatened to kill herself. "I was just overworked and depressed," she told People.

Barton has stayed mostly out of the spotlight since leaving "The O.C.," although she has appeared in "The Basement," "The Toybox" and "Neighbors," and she competed on season 22 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2016. She lasted three episodes before being eliminated.