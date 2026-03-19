Miley Cyrus admits the 'terrible habit' she learned from Dolly Parton

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Miley Cyrus revealed the unconventional lesson she learned from Dolly Parton and the "terrible habit" she picked up from the country music legend.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer said she adopted her godmother’s strategy of promoting projects before they exist – leading to the creation of the 20th anniversary special of "Hannah Montana."

"I learned this terrible habit – but I actually think it was good advice – from Dolly," Cyrus told Variety. "She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no."

"So, I just started promoting a ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist."

DOLLY PARTON AT 80: FROM A ONE-ROOM CABIN IN THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS TO WORLDWIDE FAME

Parton, who Cyrus refers to as her godmother, has long been a role model for the singer who gained stardom at 13 as Miley Stewart on the Disney Channel. Now, Cyrus hopes to be a mentor to those following in her footsteps. Cyrus reached out to Chappell Roan after the new-age pop star publicly revealed she was struggling with harassment from fans.

"I never bow down to bullies. Anytime I feel like somebody is being bullied, I feel very protective of them," Cyrus told the outlet.

"When I see people struggling, I’m always the first one to ask, ‘Can I get in contact with them?’ I’d like to show artists how they can have a balanced life."

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After years of seemingly working to unlink herself from the days of Disney stardom, Cyrus has completely embraced "Hannah Montana" again as she celebrates the 20th anniversary.

"I wasn’t trying to kill Hannah off," Cyrus told Variety about her past comments, seemingly referencing a 10th anniversary post where she claimed Hannah Montana was "chopped up into little tiny pieces" and buried in her backyard. "I was just progressing."

"Being recognizable as a teen going through different phases and stages was sometimes awkward, but that’s what helped me relate to the kids watching at home."

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Cyrus made it out of child stardom, but not without the help of her parents. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer starred in "Hannah Montana" with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus told Variety having Billy Ray on set might have shielded her from the dark side of children working in Hollywood.

"My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable," she explained. "What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good."

Billy Ray's dressing room was connected to Cyrus' and her grandmother, Loretta "Mammie" Finley, managed the star's fan club from the kitchen-turned-office.

"My dad was on set every single day, so there was nothing that could happen that he wouldn’t know about," Cyrus noted. "There was never a time where I was going to be alone in that dressing room."

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