Paris Hilton made a slip with water safety while swimming in a pool in Maui with her one-year-old son, Phoenix.

The reality star shared a TikTok clip playing with her baby boy in the water, but all eyes were on the safety vest incorrectly fastened backwards around Phoenix's body.

As followers swarmed to the comments section to criticize the hotel heiress for improper usage, Paris quipped "Oops" and reassured her fans she had full control over the situation.

Hilton kept covered up wearing a black mesh top over her strappy swimsuit while Phoenix wore a denim bucket hat on his head to swim with his mom.

One mom offered Paris a little friendly advice and said, "Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it's on backwards. But i love this video pure joy."

The "Simple Life" star responded," Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. Thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."

Earlier this month, Hilton faced intense criticism after sharing a video of her kids improperly harnessed into forward-facing car seats.

She faced the music, though, and listened to her fans. Days later, Paris showed off her updated "Sliving Mom Van" with her "cuties crew," which included her six-month-old daughter London.

The kids were now properly facing backwards and strapped in correctly. "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this," Paris wrote on TikTok.

"I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice," one fan wrote.

"No one is perfect. Love you," Paris wrote back.

Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, announced the birth of their son Phoenix via surrogate in February 2023.

On Thanksgiving, the couple revealed they also welcomed a daughter with help from a surrogate.

Before welcoming her son into the world, Hilton exclusively told Fox News Digital that she "cannot wait" to finally be a mom.

"We talk about it every single day," she said of late night convos with Carter. "I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."