Nicole Richie's hair catches fire during her 40th birthday celebration

Nicole Richie's birthday celebration was a lit occasion – literally.

Lionel Richie's daughter turned 40 on Tuesday and a clip she shared on Instagram of her celebration shows the star's hair catching fire while she blew out her birthday candles.

In the short video, Richie leans over a cake adorably decorated with a childhood photo of her on it when the ends of her hair go up in flames. Richie and other attendees can he heard yelling in the video as the flames get close to her head. Thanks to Richie's head movement and some pats from her and a pal, the flames quickly went away.

Fortunatey, Richie appeared to be ok and made a joke out of the situation by captioning the video: "well…so far 40 is [fire emoji]."

Richie's post quickly garnered reactions from her famous friends who couldn't believe the spectacle and also offered positive birthday wishes.

"HBD!!! I hope you're okay!" "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo commented with a heart emoji.

"Omg," Zooey Deschanel wrote.

"WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG," added Katy Perry.

Richie's younger sister Sofia also couldn't get enough of the post and joked, "OH MY F---ING GOD!!!!!!!!!! That's hot."

"Jesus Christ lolooll," Vanessa Hudgens reacted.

The creative director of House of Harlow 1960 also received a sweet tribute from her husband Joel Madden. In a post shared to his account, he told Richie she's "made love feel timeless I've forgotten how old we are."