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The Bachelorette

Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season axed amid domestic assault investigation

ABC says it will not move forward 'at this time' after a video surfaced tied to an alleged 2023 altercation between Taylor Frankie Paul and ex Dakota Mortensen.

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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ABC has pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" amid the recent domestic abuse investigation.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment Television tells Fox News Digital in a statement. 

Taylor Frankie Paul holding a rose and Dakota Mortensen

ABC canceled Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" before its premiere on March 22. (Getty Images)

On March 15, production for season 5 of "Mormon Wives" came to a halt due to an alleged physical altercation between Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen that occurred in 2023, according to TMZ.

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A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told People magazine that both Paul and Mortensen are part of an open "domestic assault investigation."

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The spokesperson added that "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."

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This story is developing. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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