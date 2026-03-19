Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season axed amid domestic assault investigation

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ABC has pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" amid the recent domestic abuse investigation.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment Television tells Fox News Digital in a statement.

On March 15, production for season 5 of "Mormon Wives" came to a halt due to an alleged physical altercation between Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen that occurred in 2023, according to TMZ.

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A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department told People magazine that both Paul and Mortensen are part of an open "domestic assault investigation."

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The spokesperson added that "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th."

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This story is developing.