Kate Middleton's strategic tiara choices send clear signal she's ready to be queen amid royal turmoil: expert

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Kate Middleton’s tiaras send a clear signal: Despite royal turmoil, she’s ready to be queen — and the monarchy’s steady hand.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales wore her first tiara of the year for the Nigerian state visit. The 44-year-old joined her husband, Prince William, to help King Charles III and Queen Camilla host Nigeria's president and first lady for their state visit to the U.K. The British royals rolled out the red carpet and hosted a dazzling banquet at Windsor Castle. For the occasion, the princess wore her go-tiara, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

"Kate’s tiara choices tend to prioritize messages of continuity, usually indicating that she’s taking up the legacy of royal women who came before her," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

KATE MIDDLETON WEARS LARGEST TIARA SHE'S EVER WORN ‘RESERVED FOR BRITAIN’S QUEENS’ AT STATE BANQUET: EXPERT

"[It] also reinforces her ‘steady and reliable’ image, which has really become her brand within the institution. Rather than opting for spectacle by choosing pieces with the most presence, her choices remind the public that her royal role, and its symbolism, carry forward from her predecessors."

Matta added that "Kate’s choice to wear Tolu Coker this morning was the most interesting piece of diplomatic dressing she’s done in years. Coker’s work is rooted in Nigerian diasporic identity, her mother’s migration history, and a pointed critique of Western waste economies. Wearing it for this visit goes well beyond the ‘flag dressing’ we’ve come to expect from Kate’s diplomatic appearances!"

She said that the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot is "Kate’s most-reached-for piece these formal occasions. She doesn’t need to experiment with tiaras; she knows what works and what communicates her reliability as a part of the modern royal institution."

"It tells us that she understands her role in the institution, respects its weight, and isn’t trying to make it about herself," Matta continued.

The mother of three’s bejeweled look comes during a crucial time for the monarchy. However, the Princess of Wales isn’t getting pulled into the family drama. Instead, she is quietly looking ahead to the monarchy’s future through her style choices.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM’S ROMANTIC MOVE FOR KATE MIDDLETON REVEALED BY ROYAL BUTLER

While the Princess of Wales projects stability, other corners of the royal family have faced mounting scrutiny.

Her father-in-law, King Charles, officially stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s princely title in October 2025 following renewed scrutiny over the fallen Duke of York’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After being evicted from his royal residence, Royal Lodge, Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19 — his 66th birthday. Police are investigating a claim he shared confidential information with Epstein in his previous role as a U.K. trade envoy.

The whereabouts of Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, remain unknown. The former Duchess of York, 66, has not been seen in public since December 2025, when she attended the christening of her granddaughter. According to multiple reports, she checked in at a wellness center in Switzerland.

A spokesperson for Ferguson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Correspondence between Ferguson and Epstein surfaced in the Jan. 30 release of Epstein-related files by the U.S. Department of Justice, offering new insight into the extent of their relationship. Inclusion in these documents does not imply wrongdoing. Ferguson has previously expressed regret over her connection to the American financier.

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But these days, all eyes are on Kate, a positive force for the royal family.Justine Picardie, author of "Fashioning the Crown," suggested that Kate's carefully curated public image reflects her growing role in shaping the future of the monarchy.

"I think Princess Catherine’s look is very carefully thought out in the way that it would have to be because she receives so much scrutiny," Justine Picardie, author of "Fashioning the Crown," told Fox News Digital.

"My book ends with the coronation of the late queen," she explained. "But I suppose, as a historian and writer, I can definitely see the links with the past. For example, the dress Catherine wore when President Trump came for his state visit."

"That gold-laced dress, made by British couture designer Phillipa Lepley, was graceful, elegant and very timeless," she shared. "That seemed to me very much along the lines of the kind of dress that Queen Elizabeth II could have worn. It could have even been worn by the queen’s mother or even Queen Mary. It looked absolutely in the eternally graceful royal style."

"Another thing I’ve noticed that Princess Catherine has been doing is visiting British textile mills," Picardie shared. "She’s supporting British textiles, which is a tradition established by Queen Elizabeth II and her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. That support for British artisanship is crucial for a future queen and a royal tradition, too."

Picardie noted that Kate’s message with her tiaras is simple — despite ongoing scandals, the monarchy is here to stay.

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"It is literally the visual representation of the monarchy," said Picardie. "The tiara is not a crown, but it’s on the ladder up towards the crown. Nobody wears the crown until their coronation, an ancient ceremony. But a tiara is a reminder of the future, as well as the past, I would say."

"Because tiaras are handed down often through generations of the royal family, there is that link, that very visual link with the past, with what’s come before. And only by understanding the past can you look to the future."

"So if you are putting on a tiara that has been worn by previous royal women, previous princesses, previous queens, it’s this direct link to what happened before. And I can’t think there could be anything more extraordinarily tactile than putting on a tiara that has sat on the heads of these past women."

And it’s not too early for Kate to get comfortable wearing the glittering headpieces, Picardie noted.

"Something that has always struck me is how somebody once told me that the queen was the only person who knew how to put on a tiara with one hand while walking down the stairs," she said. "It became second nature to her. But Catherine now has experience of wearing tiaras. She doesn’t do it so often that it ever loses its impact, but she has done it often enough so that she looks natural. She looks like she should be wearing that tiara."

"A historical royal tiara visually puts Catherine in the line of history about what came in the past, but it also represents her future," Picardie added.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales were the first royals to meet with the president of Nigeria and his wife, the first lady, at the start of their state visit to the U.K. It is a duty that the royal heir and his wife have been tasked with during each state visit in recent years.

As for future tiara looks, the best is yet to come, Matta insisted.

"As for the more dramatic pieces in the vault, the ones we haven’t seen on her yet, this comes down to a kind of unspoken tiara hierarchy within the royal family," she explained.

"There are what you might think of as ‘starter’ tiaras, often worn at weddings or early in a royal woman’s public life, followed by a smaller group of tiaras that become ‘long-term loans.’ These are the ones we currently see Kate return to as part of her established role.

Then, at the very top are the most significant, high-impact pieces, with the strongest historical ties to the sovereign’s role and the greatest visual presence. Those tend to be lent out based on timing in one’s public life and status within the institution."

"Wearing them signals a shift in rank," said Matta. "Until very recently, the palace has effectively held tiara moments in reserve for Catherine so that when she does step into the role of queen, the visuals … evolve with her."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.