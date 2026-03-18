John Stamos stuns social media with first tattoo at 62 as fans crown him a ‘baddie’

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Fans praised John Stamos this week after the actor shared his first tattoo at 62 years old.

"Guess who got his first tattoo?" the "Full House" alum wrote on a video montage showing the process of getting inked with a Native American horseback rider looking skyward.

"The Beach Boys placed this image: ‘Appeal to the Great Spirit’ over Brother Records as a symbol of artistic freedom and trust in a higher creative path," Stamos revealed in the caption.

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He continued, "Lately I’ve felt that same pull in my own life. Stepping into this new chapter of my career, taking bigger swings, following the work wherever it leads."

The actor, who stars in the new Danny DeVito-produced horror movie, "Drag," added, "The timing felt right, so I put that Great Spirit on my arm as a reminder to stay brave, stay open, and trust the direction the art is taking me."

"Rockstars!!" one fan wrote, while another said, "Absolutely love this! Can’t wait to see you play with The Beach Boys Sunday!!!"

Another commenter noted "You went big! Looks good" while a fan called Stamos a "baddie."

"I thought it was going to be a tattoo of Elvis," one fan joked, referring to Stamos’ and his "Full House" character Uncle Jesse’s obsession with Elvis Presley.

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"No way!!!!! I’m so proud of you!" Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, praised Stamos, adding several clapping emojis.

"Full House" alum Jodie Sweetin’s podcast cohost Celia Behar wrote, "So now you’re gonna come with @jodiesweetin and me to get your next one, yeah?"

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In 2019, Stamos confused some fans when he shared a photo of him getting a fake tattoo of Nick Jonas’ face on his arm as part of an inside joke where both musicians share their love for each other on their social media.

Jonas had previously shared a photo of him sleeping with a blanket that had Stamos’ picture on it.

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Last summer, Stamos told Us Weekly that he’s looking to "play a little more real" in his career choices, saying, "I’m looking for my ‘Breaking Bad.’"

Stamos called his part in "Drag" "maybe one of the darkest, weirdest roles I’ve ever taken."

He said, because of projects like "Drag" and his role as a lawyer/gynecologist on Kristen Wiig’s "Palm Royale," he can accept his permanent link to "Full House" "because I’m not just that. I’ve proven to myself that I can do other things. Whether people see the other stuff or not, it doesn’t really matter."

Stamos will also be in the second season of the Netflix drama "The Hunting Wives."

"I'm in this phase of my career where I'm really looking for challenging, different roles," Stamos told People recently.

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He called "The Hunting Wives" a little "darker" than what he’s known for doing.

"Like I said, I can get away with a little bit more than other actors, for a little while at least — until these things start coming out where it's like, ‘Oh, that's Stamos,'" he added.